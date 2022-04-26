NORFOLK, Neb. — Mount Marty shot a final round 349 to secure fourth place in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Championships. The final round was played on Tuesday at Norfolk, Country Club.
Morningside won the team title with a four-round score of 1,277, 84 strokes better than Dakota Wesleyan (1,361). Briar Cliff, which shot Tuesday’s best score (323), finished at 1,362, one stroke behind the Tigers.
Morningside’s Sofia Castelan finished with a four-round score of 307, finishing eight strokes ahead of teammate Laia Badosa (315) for medalist honors. Concordia’s Kendra Placke (317) was third.
MMU finished at 1,404, led by a ninth place finish from Kelsey Heath (338). Heath shot her best round of the tournament, a 79, on Tuesday.
Also for MMU, Tanna Lehfeldt tied for 17th (353), Courtney Heath tied for 21st (354), Caitlyn Stimpson finished 29th (362) and Tatum Jensen tied for 41st (390).
MMU had just one senior on the roster, Emily Popkes. The Lancers had a junior, two sophomores and two freshmen on their GPAC Tournament roster.
