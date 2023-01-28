MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – South Dakota track and field came away with 10 victories during Saturday’s second day of the Jack Johnson Classic inside the Minnesota Field House.
The Coyote women produced eight wins, seven individual and a relay triumph, while the men’s team secured a pair of individual wins during the competition on day two.
Danii Anglin, a sophomore, leaped to a new meet record, breaking the mark held by former Coyote Megan Glisar, when she cleared 6-0.5 (1.84m).
Erin Kinney, a third-year sophomore, matched her season best and the school record at 7.33 in the 60-meter dash prelims, setting the meet record and facility record. Kinney, though, saw those marks eclipsed in the finals when she posted an identical 7.33 clocking, but finished second to Minnesota junior Odell Frye, who clocked 7.31 to establish a new meet and facility record.
Madison Jochum, a fourth-year junior, ran to a personal best 2:13.60 to edge teammate Ella Byers, who clocked 2:13.87 as Coyote runners went 1-2 in the 800.
Jacy Pulse, a third-year sophomore, posted a personal best while winning the 200 in 24.86 and classmate Sara Reifenrath won the 600 in 1:34.23.
Anna Robinson, a sophomore, won the 400 in 57.15, Abrielle Jirele, a third-year sophomore, took the 3,000 in 9:43.93 and Meredith Clark, a fourth-year junior, triumphed in the shot put with a toss of 48-3.25.
The foursome of Jochum, Averi Schmeichel, Reifenrath and Robinson clocked 3:52.89 to win the 4x400 ahead of the quartet of Caelyn Valandra-Prue, Pulse, Hannah Young and Kinney, who finished in 3:55.74.
Posting individual victories for the men’s team were Joe Lynch, who posted a season-best with a clearance of 6-9.75 in the high jump. Lynch, a won over teammate Landon Olson, who also cleared 6-9.75, due to fewer misses.
Marshall Faurot, a fourth-year junior, led four Coyotes in the top five of the pole vault with a winning jump of 16-8.
The Coyotes backed up the 10 victories with 12 runner-up performances and eight third-place efforts.
Jirele ran a season-best 4:54.37 to place second in the Mile, just ahead of Byers, who was third in 4:54.38.
Lydia Knapp was second (65-10.5) and Delaney Smith third (64-8) in the weight throw and Kinsley Ragland was the runner-up behind Clark in the shot put (45-9).
Merga Gemeda ran a season-best 4:11.35 while finishing second in the men’s Mile, Luke Olson was second in the 800 (1:53.32), Dylan Blake second in the 600 (1:24.36), Jayden Green was runner-up in the triple jump (44-9.75) and Mark Daley ran 22.14 to place second in the 200.
The Coyotes will return to the DakotaDome for the Alumni Meet on Saturday, Feb. 4.
