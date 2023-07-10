PENDER, Neb. — Oakland eliminated Ponca with a 7-5 decision in the Area C-2 American Legion Juniors Baseball Tournament, Monday in Pender, Nebraska.
Braylon Anderson doubled for Oakland. Chance Foust, Nolan Magnusson, Jesse Droescher and Isaak Maxwell each had hit in the victory.
Jaylen Carpenter had three hits and Nolan Janssen had two hits for Ponca, which outhit Oakland 8-6. Tucker McGill doubled, and Zain Stark and Austin Dendinger each had a hit in the effort.
Mason Pearson pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out six, for the win. Trystan Bevelhymer took the loss.
Oakland advances to face Pender today (Tuesday) at 4 p.m. The winner of that contest plays Wakefield in the final at 7 p.m.
PENDER, Neb. — Pender scored in the bottom of the ninth to claim a 4-3 victory over Ponca in the Area C-2 American Legion Juniors Baseball Tournament, Monday in Pender, Nebraska.
Connor Schamp had the lone Ponca hit.
Jaylen Carpenter took the loss in relief. Zain Stark struck out five and Nolan Janssen struck out four in the contest.
CROFTON, Neb. — Hartington outlasted Creighton-Bloomfield-Plainview 5-1 in an elimination game in the Area C-1 American Legion Junior Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Crofton, Nebraska.
Koby Detlefson went 4-for-4 with two RBI for Hartington. Breiton Whitmire and Dylan Taylor each doubled and singled. Brady Hochstein, Nolan Heimes and Keyton Arens each had a hit in the victory.
Ethan Kuhl had two hits for CBP. Ty Diedrichsen, Karter Lingenfelter and Calvin Wilmes each had a hit in the effort.
Taylor struck out eight batters over 5 2/3 innings for the win, with Jaymison Cattau striking out three in 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Brendan Weber took the loss, striking out seven in his 5 1/3 innings of work. Lingenfelder pitched 1 2/3 of scoreless relief for CBP.
