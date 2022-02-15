BASKETBALL

NEB. GIRLS’ SUB-DISTRICTS

SUB-DISTRICT C2-5

Feb. 14-17 at Crofton

First Round, Feb. 14

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 62, Hartington-Newcastle 22

Semifinals, Feb. 15

Crofton 68, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 37

Ponca 62, Wakefield 53

Championship, Feb. 17

No. 1 Crofton (21-3) vs. No. 2 Ponca (22-1), 7 p.m.

SUB-DISTRICT D1-7

Feb. 14-17 at Hartington

First Round, Feb. 14

Wausa 56, Walthill 41

Semifinals, Feb. 15

Hartington Cedar Catholic 61, Wausa 19

Osmond 65, Tri County Northeast 41

Championship, Feb. 17

No. 1 Hartington Cedar Catholic (11-15) vs. No. 2 Osmond (14-10), 7 p.m.

SUB-DISTRICT D1-8

Feb. 14-17 in Niobrara

First Round, Feb. 14

Bloomfield 58, Boyd County 42

Semifinals, Feb. 15

Niobrara/Verdigre 52, Bloomfield 32

Plainview 47, Creighton 43

Championship, Feb. 17

No. 1 Niobrara-Verdigre (17-7) vs. No. 2 Plainview (15-9), 7 p.m.

SUB-DISTRICT D2-4

Feb. 14-17 at Humphrey

First Round, Feb. 14

Randolph 46, St. Edward 15

Semifinals, Feb. 15

Humphrey St. Francis 62, Randolph 24

Riverside 64, Winside 56

Championship, Feb. 17

No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (21-3) vs. No. 2 Riverside (6-15), 6:30 p.m.

SUB-DISTRICT D2-5

Feb. 14-17 at O’Neill

First Round, Feb. 14

CWC 54, Santee 30

Semifinals, Feb. 15

O’Neill St. Mary’s 56, CWC 40

Wynot 49, Stuart 36

Championship, Feb. 17

No. 1 O’Neill St. Mary’s (17-6) vs. No. 2 Wynot (14-9), 6:30 p.m.

