VERMILLION — South Dakota Coyotes throwers Lydia Knapp and Delaney Smith finished first and second in the Women’s Weight Throw Finals at day one of the Summit League Indoor Track & Field Championships at the DakotaDome Saturday.

USD throws coach Kyle Long was proud of the way Knapp, who won the event with her fourth throw of 20.49 meters, improved throughout the season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.