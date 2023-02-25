VERMILLION — South Dakota Coyotes throwers Lydia Knapp and Delaney Smith finished first and second in the Women’s Weight Throw Finals at day one of the Summit League Indoor Track & Field Championships at the DakotaDome Saturday.
USD throws coach Kyle Long was proud of the way Knapp, who won the event with her fourth throw of 20.49 meters, improved throughout the season.
“She's done a great job this whole year keeping her composure and pushing through,” Long said. “She competes well. She comes in and handles her business. That's fun to watch.”
Knapp added her best throw of the day was her first and set the tone for her conference-winning performance.
“I'm happy with it,” Knapp said. “There (were) a lot of ups and downs with practices but I tried to trust everything that I've been building up to. It worked out today.”
Smith got second with her last throw, which was 20.14 meters. Long said Smith’s first throw was a bit shaky, but she settled into the meet nicely.
“She knows what she can do and she knows the distances where she can execute,” Long said. “She did a good job of taking a deep breath, settling in and getting it done. It's fun to watch a young athlete succeed at something like that. I'm looking forward to what she can do. She's doing a really good job of creating good habits.”
“Something I work on every day is trying to breathe before (my throws) and trust my training and all the work we've put in up to this point,” Smith said. “(My mindset is to) relax and let it happen.”
For the team, Long was proud of how they handled the pressure of the home meet, adding that it helped them keep their energy.
“Every conference meet is exciting,” he said. “Everyone always wants to win. The more you put yourself in a position to win, the more pressure you put on yourself. (With) the way we approach things, I treat pressure as more energy. You don't have to try to find it; it’s already there. If you can go throw well, you're going to get it done.
“They created their own space, stayed in their zone, executed and got it done.”
With the weight throw group’s ranking of No. 7 nationally, Long knew the team would keep its composure.
“They do a good job of tackling the day in front of them,” he said. “They're not too worried about that stuff. They always want to be the best. It's easy for them to go to big meets and compete because they want to be the best.”
Both Knapp and Smith have felt the first-year coach’s impact on the group.
“I've learned a lot this year,” Knapp said. “I've learned more about why we do what we do to (throw) it far. A lot of technical cues have started to click this year.”
“(With) being able to hit the ground running as soon as he got here, pick up where we left off last season and make the most of not having as much time training with a new coach, it all went well,” Smith said.
Day two competition at the meet starts Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at the DakotaDome.
