SIOUX FALLS —Five Summit League men’s basketball players were named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ All-District 12 Team on Monday. Summit League Player of the Year Douglas Wilson of South Dakota State was joined on the first team by North Dakota State’s Vinnie Shahid and South Dakota’s Tyler Hagedorn.
Hagedorn returned to the floor after missing the entire 2018-19 season and averaged 18.1 ppg in helping lead the Coyotes to a 20-win campaign.
In his first season with the Jackrabbits, Wilson averaged 18.6 ppg and shot better than 60 percent from the floor to lead SDSU to a share of the program’s third-straight regular-season title. Shahid averaged 18.4 ppg and racked up his second-consecutive Summit Men’s Basketball Championship MVP honor after leading the Bison to the tournament title.
Oral Roberts’ Emmanuel Nzekwesi and North Dakota State’s Tyson Ward were named to the second team, rounding out the quintet, who all earned All-Summit League first-team accolades following the regular season. Nzekwesi (16.3 ppg/9.9 rpg) and Ward (16.9 ppg/7.2 rpg) both ranked among the league’s top-10 scorers and top-five rebounders during their final collegiate seasons.
These are the first all-district nods for each member of the group and marks the fourth time in the last five years the Summit League made up at least half of the selections on the first and second team.
FIRST TEAM: Loudon Love, Wright State; Douglas Wilson, South Dakota State; Vinnie Shahid, North Dakota State; Tyler Hagedorn, South Dakota; Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy
SECOND TEAM: Emmanuel Nzekwesi, Oral Roberts; Tyler Sharp, Northern Kentucky; Tyson Ward, North Dakota State; Bill Wampler, Wright State; Darius Quisenberry, Youngstown State
