MENNO — Tabor avenged a loss to Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney (MVPCS) from earlier in the tournament, beating the Padres 10-1 in an elimination game in the Region 4B American Legion Baseball Tournament on Friday in Menno.
The victory sends Tabor to the championship game against Platte-Geddes, today (Saturday) at 2 p.m. If Tabor wins that game, a winner-take-all final would follow at 4 p.m.
Nolan Carda and Trent Herrboldt each doubled and singled for Tabor. Nolan Dvorak and Dustin Honomichl each had two hits. Riley Rothschadl homered, Landon Bares doubled, and Easton Mudder and Logan Winckler each had a hit in the victory.
Brendan Wentland, Griffin Tobin and Dan Laufman each had a hit for MVPCS.
Dawson Bietz went the distance, striking out nine, in the win. Thomas Stange took the loss, striking out four in his 6 2/3 innings of work.
MENNO — Tabor survived a five-run fourth inning by Parkston to claim a 9-6 victory over Parkston in an elimination game in the Region 4B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Friday in Menno.
Riley Rothschadl went 3-for-4 with a double for Tabor. Nolan Carda went 2-for-4 with a home run. Nolan Dvorak doubled and singled. Trent Herrboldt, Carter Uecker and Easton Mudder each had a hit in the victory.
Ty Neugebauer had two hits for Parkston. Brayden Jervik, Caden Donahue, Kaleb Weber and Jeff Schnabel each had a hit in the effort.
Herrboldt went the distance, striking out seven, in the win. Jay Storm took the loss, striking out five in his four innings of work.
