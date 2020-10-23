KEARNEY, Neb. — Crofton’s Jordyn Arens and Hartington’s Carson Noecker claimed individual titles at the Nebraska State Cross Country Meet, held Friday at Kearney Country Club in Kearney, Nebraska.
Noecker, a sophomore, won his second straight Class C boys’ title, finishing the 5,000-meter race in 15:22.1. Pierce senior Mason Sindelar (15:53.9) was second.
Milford won the Class C boys’ title with 87 points, beating out Sidney (99) and Fort Calhoun (101).
Jordyn Arens, a freshman, won the Class D girls’ race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 19:06.6 to easily outpace Hastings St. Cecilia sophomore Alayna Vargas (19:49.3). Ainsworth freshman Katherine Kerrigan (19:50.9) was third.
Bloomfield-Wausa finished third in a close team race, scoring 47 points. McCool Junction won with 41 points, ending Ainsworth’s three-year run as champion. Ainsworth was second with 42 points.
Bloomfield-Wausa was led by a ninth place finish by sophomore Christina Martinson (20:27.1). Junior Darla Nelson just missed the podium, placing 20th in 21:02.4. Also for B-W, freshman Carrylee Martinson (21:39.1) was 33rd, senior Ella McFarland (21:54.1) was 43rd and sophomore Madie Ziegler (22:01.9) was 47th.
Both McFarland and Ziegler finished well ahead of the fourth runner for any other team in the field. In previous years, four runners’ places made up the score for a team in Class D.
The Crofton girls placed 10th with 80 points. After Jordyn Arens, the Warriors had junior Kiera Altwine (22:45.4) place 60th and freshman Elizabeth Wortmann (22:51.7) place 63rd to make up the team score.
Also for Crofton, senior Kelsey Schieffer (23:17.1) was 72nd and senior Abigail Steffen (24:18.2) was 97th.
Aquinas Catholic won the Class D boys’ title with 14 points, beating out Norfolk Catholic (19) and Freeman (61). Aquinas Catholic senior Payton Davis won the race in 16:41.1, followed by Ainsworth’s Tylan Schlueter (16:48.0) and Stanton’s Abraham Larson (17:10.0) and Kolter Van Pelt (17:11.1). Homer junior Grant Lander was fifth in 17:20.9.
Crofton finished 14th in the Class C boys’ race with 123 points. The Warriors were led by a 49th place finish by senior Connor Arens (18:36.0). Junior Austin Guenther (19:20.3) placed 79th and senior Colby Zuhlke (19:25.7) placed 88th to round out the team’s scoring.
Also for Crofton, senior David Phillips (20:29.8) placed 118th and freshman Zachary Arens (21:03.9) placed 128th.
Ponca freshman Brody Taylor placed 60th in 18:49.2.
The Class C girls’ title went to Boone Central, 74 to 100 over Douglas County West. Lincoln Christian (101) was third.
Pierce junior Alexus Sindelar won the Class C girls’ title in 19:18.1, holding off Ogallala freshman Lindee Henning (19:28.6).
