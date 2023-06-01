The Yankton Quarterback Club will now be held at the River Rock Event Center, located north of JoDean’s in the strip mall on 29th Street.
The format will be the same as in past years. The first meeting of the year will be Aug. 23 with Yankton Bucks head football coach Brady Muth as the featured speaker. Mount Marty head football coach John Michaletti will speak Aug. 30, followed by South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson Sept. 6. New South Dakota State head football coach Jimmy Rogers will be the featured speaker Sept. 20.
