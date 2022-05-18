ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson outlasted Centerville 5-4 in nine innings in club high school baseball action on Wednesday.
Cade Fennel tripled and doubled for EPJ. Kayden Moore also had two hits. Noah McDermott doubled. Hunter Geary and Jake Gale each had a hit in the victory.
Cole Edberg went 3-for-4 with a home run for Centerville. Logan Bobzin and Luke Knight each had a hit.
Ben Swatek pitched five innings of one-hit relief, striking out seven, for the win. Logan Bobzin took the loss.
Menno-Scotland 8, BAH 1
BERESFORD — The Menno-Scotland Trappers claimed an 8-1 victory over Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in club high school baseball action on Wednesday.
Parker Hochstein had two hits for Menno-Scotland. Dawson Hlavac and Austin Pillsbury each had a hit for the Trappers.
Jake Goblirsch and Matthew Vassar each had two hits. Kalub Bickett, Cooper Nelson and Zach Boden each had a hit.
Dawson Bietz pitched 4 2/3 innings for the win. Nelson took the loss.
MVPCS 8, Parkston 3
MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney Padres scored five runs in the fifth to claim an 8-3 victory over Parkston in club high school baseball action on Wednesday.
Cain Tobin went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI for the Padres. Blaine Bohr, Isaiah Olson, Kane Knudson and Austin Hauge each had two hits. Dan Laufman added a hit in the victory.
Brayden Jervik had two of Parkston’s six hits. Luke Bormann, Caleb Titze, Tate Klumb and Maddox Brissette each had a hit.
Mason Hetland pitched five innings, striking out six, for the win. Jervik took the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.