SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Northwestern College tallied 117 points and was picked first in the 2020 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Preseason Coaches’ Volleyball Poll. The Red Raiders garnered nine of the twelve first place votes.
The University of Jamestown was picked second in the poll with 102 points and a pair of first place votes. Concordia was picked third with 97 points, while Midland came in fourth with 92 points and one first place vote. Mount Marty was picked last with 17 points.
Northwestern was the GPAC Regular Season Champion in 2019 with a record of 16-0 and a 32-2 overall record. The University of Jamestown won the GPAC Postseason Tournament and was 14-2 in conference play. In all, six GPAC teams finished the season ranked or receiving votes (Jamestown 4th, Northwestern 6th, Concordia 14th, College of Saint Mary 23rd, Midland RV, Doane RV).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.