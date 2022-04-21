PIERCE, Neb. -- Carson Noecker lower his state record time in the 3,200-meters and won the 1,600-meters for Hartington Cedar Catholic at the Tom Martin Memorial-Wausa invite Thursday afternoon in Pierce, Nebraska.
Noecker ran a 9:18.58 to lower his Class ‘C’ state record in the 3,200-meters and ran a 4:35.42 in the 1,600. Hartington Cedar Catholic placed second in the boys’ team standings behind Pierce. Pierce and Cedar Catholic also took the top two spots in the girls’ standings.
Noecker and company won the 3,200-relay as well, running in 8:32.29. Kuehn grabbed an individual win in the 400 at 51.78. Carson Arens won the 800-meters at 2:04.46.
Jaxson Bernecker threw 153-5 to add a win in the discus for the Trojans. Arens cleared 5-10 for second in the high jump.
Hartington-Newcastle’s Jake Peitz placed third in the shot put and Bennet Sievers fourth in the triple jump. Lane Heimes added a fifth place in the pole vault. Peitz added a third-place finish in the 100. Mayson McIntosh placed second in the 300 hurdles, running 43.33.
Cody Bruegman took fourth in the 400. Dalton Gieselman placed fourth in the shot put and discus for Bloomfield.
Cade Hammer placed third in the triple jump and Matthew Johnson third in the pole vault. for Creighton. Mayson Ostermeyer won the pole vault for Crofton, clearing 13-8. Wausa’s Tyler Baue placed third in both the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles.
The Cedar Catholic girls found success on the track, starting with a win in the 3,200-relay (10:18.31). Laney Kathol added a win in the 400-meters (58.85) and 800-meters (2:21.45) and teammate Lauren Bernecker added a third-place finish in the 400.
Sophia Reifenrath and Faith Christensen went second and third in the 200-meters. The1,600 relay team added another event win and the 400 relay added a third-place finish.
Caitlin Guenther won the triple jump at 33-5.5 for Crofton. Jayden Jordan won the pole vault as well, clearing 8-8. Kaylle Mauch took home fourth in the discus and Alexa Wiebelhaus fifth in the high jump.
Crofton’s Jordyn Arens ran 5:23.86 to win the 1,600. Ellie Tramp placed second in the 100-meters. The Crofton 400 relay placed second and the 3,200-relay team took third.
Wausa’s success on the track was highlighted by Darla Nelson’s 12:27.12 win in the 3,200 and a 5:55.7 for second in the 1,600. Abrielle Nelson added a second place in the 300 hurdles and a fourth place finish in the 100 hurdles. Alexa Cunningham picked up a third-place finish in both the long jump and high jump for Wausa.
Hartington-Newcastle’s Abi Rice won the 100-meters in 13.88. Kendra Anderson placed third and Alexus Hans fifth in the triple jump for Hartington-Newcastle. Mani Lange finished fifth in the long jump. Jessica Opfer placed third in the 1,600.
Madison Abbenhaus won the 100 hurdles for Bloomfield, running 16.57. Abbenhaus added a third-place finish in the 300 hurdles. Alexandra Eisenhauer won the 200-meters in 26.99. Tenly Gilsdorf placed fifth in the triple jump for Bloomfield. Creighton’s Maycee Zimmerer placed second at 8-2 in the pole vault.
