One more step.
There’s one box to check off for the Yankton football team in its quest to reach the Class 11AA state championship game inside the DakotaDome.
The Bucks, with an 8-1 record, have to topple the 11AA powerhouse.
Yankton will host third-seeded Pierre (7-2), the three-time defending state champion, in Friday night’s 7 p.m. semifinals at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Here is a look at five things for the matchup between the Bucks and Governors.
Bounce-Back Victory
A week after struggling in just about every fashion in a 41-0 regular season loss at Brookings, the Bucks righted the ship last week against Douglas.
Yankton’s offense got rolling after halftime and its defense held Douglas out of the end zone until the third quarter in a 41-7 thrashing.
The Bucks were certainly more physical than the previous game, according to head coach Brady Muth.
“I was happy with our game plan on both sides of the ball,” he said. “I thought we did a great job of cutting down on big plays.”
Senior running back Corbin Sohler carried the ball 20 times for 122 yards and a touchdown, while senior Thomas Wiener added 31 yards and a score.
“Corbin ran hard,” Muth said. “That was the toughest he’s run all year.
“The same can be said for Thomas as well, and a big part of that happens because our line is playing well.”
Early Struggles Continue
It’s becoming a common theme for the Bucks: They’re not getting out to the kinds of starts they’d like to.
Yet, in all but one case, they’ve found a way to recover.
Yankton has not scored a touchdown in the first quarter in the last six games, and in that span, it has scored a total of 51 points in the first half.
In last Thursday’s playoff opener against Douglas, the Bucks amassed 26 yards over three drives and punted on all three occasions.
“We still are a little sluggish coming out of the locker room, and again that will be a point of emphasis this week,” Muth said.
Round 2
Ignore the seeds. Ignore the records. Ignore just about everything.
Pierre is the program that has won the last three Class 11AA state championships.
“In our mind, Pierre is still the champion,” Muth said. “Until someone wins the title, they’re still the team to beat.”
With that in mind, the first meeting between the Bucks and Governors doesn’t really matter, he added.
“We moved past that 24 hours after our first meeting,” Muth said.
On Sept. 11 at Crane-Youngworth Field, Yankton out-scored Pierre 23-0 after halftime in a 52-29 victory that ended the Governors’ 18-game winning streak.
The Bucks were also quite stingy on defense in the second half of that first meeting: Sophomore Cody Oswald intercepted three passes after halftime (one for a touchdown), and senior Aidan Feser recorded an interception and a fumble recovery.
“We know we will need a much better performance this time around and will need to play mistake free football,” Pierre head coach Steve Steele told the Press & Dakotan.
Since that loss to Yankton, the Governors have won five of their last six games — the only loss being a seven-point defeat at Brookings.
“We are excited to be back within a game of the dome, and ready to have our shot at redemption,” Steele said.
“We feel like we have greatly improved over the course of the season and are hitting our stride.”
Scouting The Bucks
Yankton has advanced to the Class 11AA semifinals for the third time in the last four years, but the Bucks haven’t reached the championship game since winning it in 2015.
It’s been a bounce-back season for the program after a 3-7 record a year ago.
Yankton really started opening some eyes after consecutive convincing victories over Dakota Valley (51-15) and Pierre (52-29), and they stayed undefeated until a 41-0 loss to Brookings in the regular season finale.
Still, the Bucks earned the right to host the first two rounds of the playoffs on their home field.
“Yankton, especially at Crane-Youngworth, is a very good football that will be a major challenge for us,” Steele said.
“They have a ton of weapons on offense, and played extremely fast on both sides of the ball in our September meeting.”
As the season has progressed, Yankton has continued to benefit from the dual-threat capability of senior quarterback Trevor Fitzgerald. He has passed for 578 yards and six touchdowns, and has run for 654 yards and 19 scores.
Sophomore quarterback Rugby Ryken has also gotten plenty of time, and has answered with 756 yards and four touchdowns through the air, and 126 yards and one score on the ground.
Senior Corbin Sohler leads the team with 825 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, while Wiener has added 243 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
The wide receiver tandem of junior Cameron Zahrbock (26 catches, 564 yards, 3 TD) and sophomore Tyler Sohler (21 catches, 209 yards, 3 TD) has given Yankton a solid 1-2 punch, while Corbin Sohler also boasts 12 catches for 221 yards and a touchdown.
Complete defensive statistics have not been provided, but Oswald leads the team with six interceptions, while seniors Jaden Supurgeci, Mason Ruzicka and Feser all have two.
On both sides of the ball, the Bucks have to play physical, according to Muth.
“We have to be the more dominant, physical team on the field,” he said. “Scheme and game planning at this point don’t matter. We have more than enough film on them and I’m sure they do too.”
Scouting The Governors
When Pierre made the trek to Yankton back in September, its sophomore quarterback was early in his debut season as the starter.
He’s not inexperienced anymore.
“They’ve gotten better as a team and (Lincoln) Kienholz has really developed now with nine games under his belt,” Muth said.
Kienholz has passed for 1,817 yards, with 15 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also added 528 yards and two scores on the ground.
Pierre’s top rusher is senior Maguire Raske, who has 1,421 yards and 25 touchdowns, to go along with a team-high 34 receptions for 419 yards and three more touchdowns. Senior Regan Bollweg has caught 25 passes for 517 yards and six touchdowns.
None of those names are unknowns to Yankton by this point.
“We can talk about diagnosing their formations and making sure we’re matched up right, or picking up blitz combos, but what it really comes down to is, we have to be more physical and fly around,” Muth said.
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.