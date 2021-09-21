SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morningside outlasted Mount Marty 25-23, 26-24, 18-25, 25-18 in Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball action on Tuesday.
Meredith Hoffman posted 14 kills, and Sydney Marlow had 13 kills and 24 digs, and Emerson Smith had 13 kills and 12 digs for Morningside. Sabrina Creason had 25 assists and 21 digs. Bridget Smith posted 17 assists. Payton Shoquist posted 22 digs and Kenna Howard added five assisted blocks in the victory.
For Mount Marty, Gabby Ruth had 15 kills and Alexis Kirkman posted 14 kills to lead the way. Ally DeLange finished with 45 assists. Allison Jones had 12 kills. Zoie Bertsch posted 24 digs, Molly Brinkman had 19 digs and Ivy Mines added 18 digs in the effort.
Morningside, 9-10, travels to second-ranked Jamestown on Saturday. Mount Marty, 6-9, hosts 19th-ranked Concordia today (Wednesday).
