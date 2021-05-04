LAUREL, Neb. — The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge boys and Pender girls claimed top honors at the LCC Bear Invitational track and field meet, held Monday in Laurel, Nebraska.
The Bear boys beat out Tri County Northeast 148 to 94 for the team title. Ponca (86) was third, with Crofton (74) fourth.
Deagan Puppe and Shane Benson each won two events, helping the Bears to five wins overall. Puppe swept the 110- (15.13) and 300-meter (45.98) hurdles. Benson won the high (5-10) and triple (37-6 3/4) jumps. LCC also won the 1600 relay (3:48.33).
TCN won two events, both relays: the 400 (46.42) and 3200 (9:52.22).
Ponca won three events, with Matt Logue sweeping the discus (137-9) and shot put (45-7 1/2). Brody Taylor won the 3200 (11:04.97).
Crofton won three events, with Connor Arens winning the 800 (2:11.43) and 1600 (5:00.69). Mayson Ostermeyer won the pole vault (11-2).
Winside’s Gabe Escalante won three events: 100 (11.43), 200 (23.33) and 400 (54.76).
The Pender girls beat out TCN 122 to 109 for the title. Ponca (94) was third, with Crofton (89) fourth.
Pender won six events, including three from Ashley Ostrand: 100 (12.90), 200 (26.61) and 400 (1:01.57). Zoey Lehmkuhl swept the 100- (17.25) and 300-meter (51.65) hurdles. Rylie Bonneau win the discus (113-4) for the Pendragons.
TCN earned three wins. Jordyn Carr claimed the long jump (16-4). Alli Jackson won the triple jump (32-3 3/4). The Wolfpack won the 1600 relay (4:28.86).
Crofton won five events, including the 400 (53.19) and 3200 (11:31.32) relays. Jordyn Arens won the 1600 (5:31.17) and 3200 (11:49.23). Jayden Jordan claimed the pole vault (9-9).
Ponca had three wins: Lily Korth in the 800 (2:44.26), Gracen Evans in the high jump (4-8) and Brooke Languis in the shot put (33-1).
