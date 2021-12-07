LENNOX — The Yankton Bucks wrestling team went 1-2 in a quadrangular at Lennox.
The Bucks claimed a 58-24 victory over Lennox to open the night.
Parker Kisch (106), Collin Patrick (120), Will Pavlish (132), Evan Nelson (138), Asa Swenson (160) and Jackson Conway (170) each earned pins for Yankton. Dylan Sloan (126) won by major decision.
The Yankton Gazelles also swept all three girls’ matches, with Jett Yaggie and Monica Massey each winning by pin. Nevaeh Leonard scored a decision victory.
Sioux Falls Lincoln topped Yankton 57-21. Nelson (138) won by pin and Pavlish scored a decision for the Bucks.
Sioux Falls Washington downed the Bucks 44-27. For Yankton, Kisch (106), Patrick (120), Pavlish (132) and Conway (170) won by pin. Vaden Griel (195) earned a decision victory.
Yankton, 1-7, hosts Vermillion and Dakota Valley in a triangular on Thursday. Start time is 5 p.m. at YHS.
Pierce Tri.
PIERCE, Neb. — Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon swept two Nebraska opponents in a wrestling triangular hosted by Pierce, Nebraska, on Tuesday.
BHSA downed Crofton-Bloomfield 45-30. For BHSA, Tyler Tjeerdsma (132), Landon Smith (170) and Isaac Crownover (195) won by pin. Robbie Fischer (113), Jack Miller (138), Jared Janssen (220) and Paxton Bartels (285) won by pin for Crofton-Bloomfield.
BHSA completed the sweep with a 44-34 victory over Pierce. Brock Kotalik (120), Tjeerdsma (126), Brady Bierema (145) and Smith (160) won by pin for BHSA, with Crownover scoring a technical fall at 195 pounds. Brock Bolling (132), Bo Bockelman (138), Michael Kruntorad (182) and Nick Erickson (220) won by pin for Pierce.
Pierce beat Crofton-Bloomfield 45-36 in the other match. Bolling (132), Jayden Coulter (145), and Matt Christensen (182) won by pin for Pierce. Paxton Bartels (285), Fischer (113), Hudson Barger (120), Miller (138) and Ty Tramp (195) won by pin for Crofton-Bloomfield.
Rebel Quad
FREEMAN — Marion-Freeman scored a pair of victories in a home wrestling quadrangular, Tuesday in Freeman.
The host Rebels beat Howard thanks to a tiebreaker, with the final score being 36-36. For Marion-Freeman, Zac Sayler (152) won by pin.
Marion-Freeman downed Tri-Valley 42-30. Tim Epp (160), Owen Eitenmiller (170), Chris Kessler (182), Harley Crooks (195), Keaton Preheim (120) and Riley Tschetter (132) won by pin for the Rebels.
Sioux Valley downed the Rebels 38-28 in the other match. Sayler (152) and Tschetter (132) won by pin for Marion-Freeman.
Akron-Westfield Quad
AKRON, Iowa — Dakota Valley went 0-3 in a wrestling quadrangular on Tuesday in Akron, Iowa.
Akron-Westfield downed the Panthers 70-6. Jackson Boonstra scored a pin at 145 pounds for Dakota Valley.
Kinsley-Pierson beat Dakota Valley 60-18. Boonstra (145) and Brodey Ballinger (182) won by pin for the Panthers.
West Monona topped the Panthers 66-15. Boonstra won by decision for Dakota Valley.
