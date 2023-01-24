PLATTE — The Platte-Geddes Black Panthers won an overtime contest against the Parkston Trojans 64-61 Tuesday.
Dawson Hoffman led Platte-Geddes with 27 points. Tanner Dyk registered a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.
Will Jodozi registered 14 points and 11 rebounds for Parkston. James Deckert added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Platte-Geddes improved to 7-4, while Parkston fell to 5-5.
The Black Panthers host Colome Friday, while Parkston hosts Lennox Thursday.
PARKSTON (5-5) 4 18 18 14 7 — 61
PLATTE-GEDDES (7-4) 12 8 19 15 10 — 64
Menno 51, Gayville-Volin 49
MENNO — Menno built a 27-25 score at halftime to get a 51-49 victory over Gayville-Volin in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday. Menno was able to avoid overtime with a last second block from Blake Rames.
The Menno Wolves were led by Ajay Herrbeldt’s 22 points. Hayden McNinch followed with 12 points.
Spencer Karstens led Gayville-Volin with 15 points. Both Preston Karstens and Nate Selchert had 10 points.
Menno, 3-7, travels to Corsica on Thursday to face Corsica-Stickney. Gayville-Volin, 4-7, will host Mitchell Christian on Monday.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (4-7) 9 16 14 10 — 49
MENNO (3-7) 16 11 10 14 — 51
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 55, Centerville 33
TRIPP — The Tripp-Delmont-Armour Nighthawks got 22 points from Isaac Wunder as they defeated the Centerville Tornadoes 55-33 Tuesday.
Jaden Groeneweg added 18 points for TDA. Riley Spaans led the Nighthawks with eight rebounds and three steals. Mason Reiner registered six assists.
Aiden Bobzin scored 12 points for Centerville, with Logan Bobzin adding 11.
The Nighthawks improved to 8-2, while the Tornadoes fell to 5-4.
TDA plays at Burke Friday, while Centerville hosts Viborg-Hurley Thursday.
CENTERVILLE (5-4) 9 6 11 7 — 33
TRIPP-DELMONT-ARMOUR (8-2) 14 9 17 15 — 55
Kimball-White Lake 49, Bon Homme 41
TYNDALL — The Kimball-White Lake WiLdKats got 15 points from Jaxson Pursell as they defeated the Bon Homme Cavaliers 49-41 Tuesday.
Dawson Miller added 14 points for KWL, while Blake Leifferman registered 13 points.
Jace Toupal registered 12 points for Bon Homme, while Riley Rothschadl had nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
KWL improved to 5-4, while Bon Homme fell to 1-8.
Kimball-White Lake hosts Wolsey-Wessington Friday, while Bon Homme plays at Andes Central-Dakota Christian Thursday.
KIMBALL-WHITE LAKE (5-4) 16 8 11 14 — 49
BON HOMME (1-8) 9 17 7 8 — 41
Laurel-Con.-Col. 54, Osmond-Randolph 25
LAUREL, Neb. — The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Bears got 20 points from Gibson Roberts as they defeated the Osmond-Randolph Hawks 54-25 Tuesday.
Jake Rath registered a double-double for the Bears, scoring 13 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.
LCC improved to 14-4, while Osmond-Randolph fell to 2-11.
The Bears play at Wakefield Thursday, while the Hawks host Plainview.
OSMOND-RANDOLPH (2-11) 4 6 10 5 — 25
LAUREL-CONCORD-COL. (14-4) 16 13 15 10 — 54
Mount Vernon-Plankinton 76, Wagner 40
MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon-Plankinton Titans had a 76-40 victory over Wagner in boys’ basketball on Tuesday.
Zach Baker scored 20 points to lead the Titans. Reed Rus had a double-double in the game, scoring 16 points and grabbing 15 rebounds.
MVP, 9-2, will travel to Winner on Friday. Wagner, 4-6, travels to Scotland on Thursday.
Cedar Catholic 63, Ponca 30
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic built a 29-12 halftime lead on the way to a 63-30 victory over Ponca in boys’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Tyan Baller scored 15 points to lead Cedar Catholic. Jaxson Bernecker finished with 12 points and Andrew Jones added 10 points in the victory.
Dalton Lamprecht led Ponca with eight points.
Cedar Catholic, 12-3, is off until hosting its quarterfinal matchup in the Mid-State Conference Tournament on Jan. 31. Ponca, 8-7, hosts Wynot on Thursday.
CEDAR CATHOLIC (12-3) 13 16 17 17 — 63
PONCA (8-7) 8 4 11 7 — 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.