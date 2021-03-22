SALEM — Yankton’s Matthew Mors will play for the Class AA squad during the 3-Class Shootout all-star basketball event, Saturday in Salem.
The event will begin with the Class AA girls against the Class A girls at 2 p.m., followed by the Class B girls against the first-game winner at 3:30 p.m. The Class AA boys will face the Class A boys at 5:15 p.m., with a dunk contest preceding the final game between the Class B boys and the winner of the AA/A game, scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.
Mors finished his career with 2,707 points, ranking fourth all-time in state history. The Class AA boys’ team, which features a number of other players who competed in last week’s South Dakota State Class AA Boys’ Basketball Tournament, will be coached by Mount Marty’s Todd Lorensen.
The Class A boys’ squad includes Vermillion’s Jakob Dobney and Dillon Gestring. It will be coached by Dakota Wesleyan’s Matt Wilber.
The Class B boys’ team includes Gradee Sherman of Viborg-Hurley and Kelby VanDerWerff of Platte-Geddes. Also on the Class B boys’ roster is Dell Rapids St. Mary’s Connor Libis, who finished his career as the third-ranked scorer in state history (2,731). Dakota State’s Trevor Flemmer will coach that squad.
The Class B girls, coached by Mount Marty’s Todd Schlimgen, will include two players who eclipsed 2,000 career points this season, Menno’s Morgan Edelman and White River’s Caelyn Valandra-Prue. Scotland’s Grace Fryda and Centerville’s Haley Meyer are also on that squad.
The Class A girls’ team includes Vermillion’s Lexi Plitzuweit, and will be coached by Dakota State’s David Moe.
The Class AA girls’ team includes Mount Marty recruits Macy Kempf of Mitchell and Emma Jarovski of Brandon Valley. They will be coached by DWU’s Jason Christensen.
Here are the complete rosters:
Class “B” Girls: Coach: Todd Schlimgen, Mt. Marty
Caelyn Valandra-Prue, White River; Morgan Edelman, Menno; Halle Heinz, Ipswich; Kennedy Leiferman, Kimball/White Lake; Alayna Benike, Castlewood; Ella Heinitz, Dell Rapids St. Mary’s; Grace Fryda, Scotland; Raven Barse, Corsica-Stickney; Emily Kranz, Waverly-South Shore; Haley Meyer, Centerville
Class “A” Girls: Coach: David Moe, DSU
Madisen Koepsell, McCook Central/Montrose; Lexi Unruh, S.F. Christian; Maddie DeJong, S.F. Christian; Lexi Plitzuweit, Vermillion; Olivia Ritter, Tea Area; Lizzie Olson, Garretson; Addison Rozell, Redfield; Cassidy Siemonsma, West Central; Kalla Bertram, Winner; Kylee Wadsworth, Hamlin
Class “AA” Girls: Coach: Jason Christensen, DWU
Isabelle Moore, S.F. O’Gorman; Caytee Williams, Pierre; Brecli Honner, Harrisburg; Brooklyn Kusler, Aberdeen Central; Macy Kempf, Mitchell; Emma Jarovski, Brandon Valley; Abby Kopecky, Aberdeen Central; Carolyn Haar, Harrisburg; Maggie Heesch, Watertown; Brielle Biteler, S.F. Washington
Class “B” Boys: Coach: Trevor Flemmer, DSU
Tisyn Spader, Howard; Sam Aslesen, Howard; Tyce Ortman, Canistota; Chase Merrill, Canistota; Colin Frey, Langford Area; Connor Libis, Dell Rapids St. Mary’s; Kelby VanDerWerff, Platte-Geddes; Gradee Sherman, Viborg-Hurley; Isaac Sumption, Leola/Frederick; Brendan Wentland, Corsica-Stickney
Class “A” Boys: Coach: Matt Wilber, DWU
Xavier Van Beek, S.F. Christian; Kelton Vincent, Sioux Valley; Jakob Dobney, Vermillion; Garrett Kolbeck, Tea Area; Riley Haynes, Tri-Valley; Drayton Priebe, Chamberlain; Brady Fritz, Winner; Gray Imbery, Aberdeen Roncalli; Colin Rentz, Dell Rapids; Dillon Gestring, Vermillion
Class “AA” Boys: Coach: Todd Lorensen, Mt. Marty
Matthew Mors, Yankton; Tahj Two Bulls, S.F. Washington; Jackson Hilton, Brandon Valley; Micah Swallow, R.C. Central; Eli Williams, S.F. Washington; Connor Geddes, Harrisburg; Akok Aguer, S.F. Washington; Tyler Feldkamp, S.F. Roosevelt; Zane Alm, Mitchell; Blaze Lubbers, Harrisburg
