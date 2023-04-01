KANSAS CITY, Mo. — South Dakota catcher Jordyn Pender hit a walk-off, two-run home run for a 5-3 win in game one and the Coyotes rolled to a 10-2, five-inning win in game two to take the first two games of a three-game series against Kansas City Saturday at Urban Youth Academy. Game three is 11 a.m. Sunday.

Pender’s game winner was her third home run of the season and 10th of her collegiate career. It came after Kansas City (5-29, 0-5 Summit) scored an unearned run in the top of the seventh to knot the game at 3-3. Pender fouled off two pitches with a two-strike count before launching one just over the wall in left centerfield.

