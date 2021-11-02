GAYVILLE — Top-seeded Gayville-Volin advanced in the Region 5B Tournament with a 25-9, 25-17, 25-13 victory over Centerville in second-round action on Tuesday in Gayville.
Gayville-Volin will host Alcester-Hudson on Thursday, with the winner advancing to the SoDak 16 on Nov. 9.
Jadyn Hubbard posted 23 kills, and Molly Larson had 12 kills and 13 digs for Gayville-Volin (20-9). Keeley Larson posted 38 assists and two ace serves. Taylor Hoxeng and Ayla Dimmer each had 16 digs in the victory.
Mya Bendt had five kills and 23 digs, and Macey Hostetler had 14 assists for Centerville (6-20). Sophie Eide had four blocks, Thea Gust posted three blocks, Lillie Eide had 20 digs and Bailey Hansen added 16 digs for the Tornadoes.
Freeman 3, Viborg-Hurley 1
FREEMAN — Kate Miller and Ashlin Jacobsen combined for 38 kills and 37 digs as Freeman downed Viborg-Hurley 25-15, 25-18, 15-25, 25-15 in the second round of the Region 5B Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday.
Freeman will host Irene-Wakonda on Thursday, with the winner advancing to the SoDak 16 on Nov. 9.
Miller had 19 kills and 21 digs, and Jacobsen had 19 kills and 16 digs for Freeman (19-9). Ava Ammann posted 32 assists, 21 digs and two ace serves. Lily Wipf posted 25 digs, Ella Waltner had 13 digs and Cami Fransen added 10 digs in the victory.
Coral Mason led Viborg-Hurley (8-21) with 19 kills and 29 digs. Mataya Vannorsdel posted 36 assists and two ace serves. Charley Nelson had 53 digs and two ace serves. Delana Mach posted eight kills and two blocks. Jenna Graves added 12 digs and two ace serves.
Irene-Wakonda 3, Menno 1
FREEMAN — Irene-Wakonda’s Willa Freeman hit a career milestone as the Eagles outlasted Menno 25-12, 26-24, 20-25, 25-15 in the second round of the Region 5B Tournament, Tuesday in Freeman.
The Eagles (15-12) will face second-seeded Freeman on Thursday in Freeman, with the winner advancing to the SoDak 16 on Nov. 9.
Freeman recorded 39 digs in the match, pushing her over the 1,000-dig mark for her career.
Also for Irene-Wakonda, Nora O’Malley posted 13 kills, three ace serves and two blocks. Emma Orr had nine kills, 17 assists and four ace serves. McKenna Mork posted 18 assists and 22 digs. Katie Knodel had 27 digs, Jordan Bak posted 24 digs and Madison Orr added two blocks in the victory.
Bridget Vaith led Menno (9-16) with 12 kills. Paityn Huber had 15 assists and 26 digs. Josie Stokes posted seven kills. Grace Nusz, Raygen Diede and Allison Lehr each had 18 digs. Maddy Kludt added 14 digs and two ace serves.
Alcester-Hudson 3, Scotland 0
GAYVILLE — Fifth-seeded Alcester-Hudson upended Scotland 25-23, 27-25, 25-18 to advance in the Region 5B Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday in Gayville.
The Cubs (8-19) will face top-seeded Gayville-Volin on Thursday in Gayville, with the winner advancing to the SoDak 16 on Nov. 9.
Roni Rhead posted seven kills and two ace serves, and Elly Doering had six kills and four blocks for Alcester-Hudson. Ella Serck finished with 20 assists, 13 digs and two ace serves. Hannah Ahart had 20 digs and four ace serves. Alexis Gray and Carly Patrick each had 10 digs in the victory.
Trinity Bietz had 11 kills and Audrey Sayler had seven kills to lead Scotland (12-13). Rylee Conrad posted 29 assists. Delanie Van Driel finished with six kills and two blocks. Grace Robb posted three ace serves and Martina DeBoer added two blocks for the Highlanders.
Region 6B
Platte-Geddes 3, Wessington Springs 0
PLATTE — Top-seeded Platte-Geddes cruised past Wessington Springs 25-14, 25-17, 25-14 in the second round of the Region 6B Volleyball Tournament, Tuesday in Platte.
Platte-Geddes (30-4) will face Avon on Thursday in Bonesteel, with the winner advancing to the SoDak 16 on Nov. 9.
Cadence Van Zee had 11 kills and 12 digs, and Karly VanDerWerff had 10 kills and 11 digs for Platte-Geddes. Avery DeVries posted 28 assists and three ace serves. Regan Hoffman had eight kills and 13 digs. Hadley Hanson added 11 digs in the victory.
For Wessington Springs (14-18), Avery Orth led the way with nine kills and five blocks. Alyssa Grohs had 17 assists and eight digs. Raylee Fagerhaug added eight digs.
Avon 3, Gregory 1
PLATTE — Fourth-seeded Avon outlasted Gregory 25-20, 26-24, 16-25, 25-22 in the second round of the Region 6B Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday in Platte.
Avon (20-10) advances to face top-seeded Platte-Geddes on Thursday in Bonesteel, with the winner advancing to the SoDak 16 on Nov. 9.
Tiffany Pelton posted 12 kills, two blocks and 12 digs to lead a balanced Avon attack. Courtney Sees posted 11 kills and 11 digs. McKenna Kocmich had 26 assists and two ace serves. Katie Gretschmann and Sam Brodeen each had 21 digs, with Gretschmann posting three ace serves and Brodeen posting two. MaKayla Kopp added four ace serves in the victory.
For Gregory (14-10), Cassidy Keiser had 11 kills, and Gracie Kenzy had 22 assists and 11 digs to lead the way. Brooklynn Kenzy posted nine kills, two blocks, 11 digs and four ace serves. Jessy VanDerWerff had eight kills and 19 digs. Mya Determan added six kills and four blocks.
Burke 3, Corsica-Stickney 1
BURKE — Adisyn Indahl’s 17 kills and 31 digs helped second-seeded Burke defeat Corsica-Stickney 25-23, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23 in the Region 6B Tournament on Tuesday night in Burke.
Kailee Frank added 14 kills and 15 digs for Burke (27-8), which advances to host the semifinal match on Thursday night. The winner of that match advances to the SoDak 16.
Corsica-Stickney (13-14) got 18 kills and 16 digs from Morgan Clites, and 31 set assists from Sutten Eide.
TDA 3, KWL 2
BURKE — Tripp-Delmont-Armour rallied past Kimball-White Lake 29-27, 20-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-10 in the second round of the Region 6B Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday.
The Nighthawks, 17-13, advance to face second-seeded Burke on Thursday in Bonesteel, with the winner advancing to the SoDak 16 on Nov. 9.
Gracey Schatz posted 22 kills, and Megan Reiner had 15 kills and 22 digs to lead TDA. Hannah Stremick posted 41 assists, seven kills, 23 digs and two ace serves. Faith Goehring had 18 digs, Emma Fink had 17 digs and Emma Faller added two ace serves in the victory.
For Kimball-White Lake (16-11), Dani Deffenbaugh led the way with 12 kills, four ace serves and 17 digs. Ryann Nielsen had 10 kills, 20 assists and 24 digs. Cami Confert posted 11 assists and Madison Heath added 22 digs in the effort.
Region 4A
Dakota Valley 3, Vermillion 0
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Top-seeded Dakota Valley advanced in the Region 4A Tournament with a 25-9, 25-16, 25-15 victory over Vermillion in the opening round on Tuesday.
Dakota Valley (24-8) will host either Parker or Canton on Thursday, with the winner advancing to the SoDak 16 on Nov. 9.
Jorja Vandenhul had 11 kills and five ace serves, and Tori Schultz posted eight kills and two blocks to lead a balanced Dakota Valley attack. Logan Miller finished with 31 assists and four ace serves. Madeline Stout had seven kills. Sam Archer and Kate Van Rooyan each had eight digs in the victory.
For Vermillion (7-18), Brooklyn Voss had five kills, and Claire Doty had 13 assists and two ace serves to lead the way. Serena Gapp posted four kills and 11 digs. Kelsey O’Neill added eight digs.
EPJ 3, Lennox 1
ELK POINT — Alyssa Chytka’s 44 digs and Sophie Giorgio’s 35 set assists helped third-seeded Elk Point-Jefferson beat Lennox 25-11, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21 in the Region 4A Tournament on Tuesday in Elk Point.
Bentlee Kollbaum chipped in with 10 kills, while Danica Torrez had 23 digs and nine kills for EPJ (17-10), which will host Beresford on Thursday night. The winner of that match advances to the SoDak 16.
For Lennox (10-19), Dani Highum had 10 kills and 17 digs, Myra Whitehead had eight kills and Courtney Sandal recorded 27 digs.
Parker 3, Canton 1
PARKER — Alexis Even cleaned up the floor with 57 digs to help fourth-seeded Parker defeat Canton 25-20, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20 on Tuesday night in the Region 4A Tournament in Parker.
Brooke Berens added nine kills and 38 digs for Parker (18-12), while Katie Bialas had seven kills, Terryn Fuller had 30 set assists and Anna Rieffenberger posted 17 digs. The Pheasants advance to visit Dakota Valley in Thursday night’s semifinals.
Region 5A
Wagner 3, Hanson 0
WAGNER — Emma Yost tallied 18 kills and 14 digs as second-seeded Wagner cruised past Hanson 25-11, 25-11, 26-24 on Tuesday night in the Region 5A Tournament in Wagner.
Macy Koupal tacked on 29 set assists for Wagner, while Shalayne Nagel and Averi Bruguier each had 10 digs. Wagner (25-6) will host Sanborn Central-Woonsocket in Thursday’s semifinals. The winner of that match advances to the SoDak 16.
For Hanson (6-22), Annalyse Weber finished with 15 digs and four kills, while Kylie Haiar had six kills and Taylor Scroeder added 13 digs.
SC-W 3, AC-DC 0
FORESTBURG — Sanborn Central-Woonsocket earned a 25-13, 25-13, 26-24 victory over Andes Central-Dakota Christian in the opening round of the Region 5A Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks (22-6) advance to face second-seeded Wagner on Thursday, with the winner advancing to the SoDak 16 on Nov. 9.
Lexie VanderPol had 11 kills, and Josie Brouwer posted eight kills, 10 assists and 18 digs for AC-DC (7-21). Keeva Weddell also had 10 assists. Allison Muckey finished with seven kills and 12 digs, and Syrianna Never Miss A Shot added 13 digs and four ace serves for the Thunder.
