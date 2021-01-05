TYNDALL — Bon Homme outscored Parker 32-27 in the second half to claim a 54-49 victory over the Pheasants in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Jaden Kortan scored 14 points, and Kenzie Carson finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for Bon Homme. Jenae Alberts had nine points and 10 rebounds. Hannah Cuka added three steals and three assists in the victory.
For Parker, Cierra Mohr scored a game-high 16 points. Alexis Even added 13 points.
Bon Homme, 2-4, travels to Wagner on Friday.
PARKER 6 16 14 13 — 49
BON HOMME (2-4) 13 9 15 17 — 54
Hanson 47, Parkston 43
ALEXANDRIA — Mekiah Campbell’s double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds helped Hanson clip Parkston 47-43 in an overtime girls’ basketball game Tuesday night in Alexandria.
Alyssa Moschell added 10 points, and Annalyse Weber posted nine points and five steals for Hanson (5-1).
For Parkston (4-3), Faith Oakley scored 18 points, Emma Yost had seven points, 14 rebounds and four assists, and Brielle Bruening scored seven points.
PARKSTON (4-3) 9 13 10 11 0 — 43
HANSON (5-1) 14 11 15 3 4 — 47
Avon 46, Alcester-Hudson 37
AVON — Avon used three players in double figures to down Alcester-Hudson 46-37 in Great Plains Conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Ali Sees scored 13 points to lead Avon. Tiffany Pelton finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Courtney Sees added 10 points and four assists in the victory.
Elly Doering led Alcester-Hudson with 13 points and three steals. Roni Rhead posted eight points and seven rebounds. Emily Miiller added three steals for the Cubs.
Avon hosts Ethan on Thursday.
Centerville 60, Mitchell Christian 44
CENTERVILLE — Centerville built a 31-21 halftime lead on the way to a 60-44 victory over Mitchell Christian in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Ellie Hunter finished with 15 points to lead Centerville. Haley Meyer posted 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals. Mackenzie Meyer scored nine points and Sophie Eide added eight rebounds in the victory.
Audrey Hofer led Mitchell Christian with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Maggie Reynen added 14 points.
Centerville, 6-2, travels to Burke on Friday. Mitchell Christian hosts Menno on Thursday.
MITCHELL CHRISTIAN 9 12 8 15 — 44
CENTERVILLE 11 20 13 16 — 60
Howard 69, Menno 42
MENNO — Abby Connor’s 19 points helped Howard cruise past Menno 69-42 on Tuesday night in Menno.
Kenedy Koepsell added 13 points, and Rylee Rudebusch and Kate Connor both had eight points.
For Menno, Jesse Munkvold had 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Paityn Huber had 12 points, and Morgan Edelman added eight points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Menno will play Mitchell Christian on Thursday in Mitchell.
HOWARD (3-2) 24 6 16 23 — 69
MENNO (3-2) 8 12 20 2 — 42
S.F. Christian 54, Wagner 33
WAGNER — Lexi Unruh scored 28 points to lead Sioux Falls Christian past Wagner 54-33 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Kylah VanDonkersgoed scored 10 points for SFC. Maddie DeJong had six assists in the victory.
Abby Brunsing led Wagner with 12 points, 12 rebounds and four steals.
S.F. CHRISTIAN 14 8 16 16 — 54
WAGNER 9 9 12 3 — 33
Scotland 70, Gayville-Volin 26
SCOTLAND — Grace Fryda scored 26 points and had four assists to lead Scotland past Gayville-Volin 70-26 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Audrey Sayler finished with 11 points and four assists for Scotland. Makayla Friederich and Martina Deboer each scored eight points. Kennedy Bietz added six assists in the victory.
Molly Larson led Gayville-Volin with 10 points. Grace Gustad added eight points.
Scotland, 2-3, travels to Tripp to face Tripp-Delmont-Armour on Thursday.
Scotland won the JV game 26-12.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN 10 7 5 4 — 26
SCOTLAND (2-3) 22 20 19 9 — 70
Dakota Valley 62, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley out-scored Sergeant Bluff-Luton by seven points in the fourth quarter to capture a 62-58 girls’ basketball win Tuesday night in North Sioux City.
Rylee Rosenquist had nine rebounds, and Rachel Rosenquist had five rebounds and six steals for Dakota Valley (6-2).
Emma Salker had 20 points for SBL.
Dakota Valley visits West Central next Tuesday.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 12 15 15 16 — 58
DAKOTA VALLEY (6-2) 13 9 17 23 — 62
Niobrara-Verdigre 56, Neligh-Oakdale 39
NELIGH, Neb. — Josilyn Miller scored 17 points as Niobrara-Verdigre defeated Neligh-Oakdale 56-39 on Tuesday night in Neligh, Nebraska.
Chaney Konopasek added nine points and Emily Parks had eight points for Niobrara-Verdigre.
In the loss for Neligh-Oakdale, Paige Furstenau scored 24 points.
NIOBRARA-VERDIGRE 15 14 14 13 — 56
NELIGH-OAKDALE 9 9 10 11 — 39
Corsica-Stickney 63, Platte-Geddes 38
PLATTE — Avery Broughton recorded 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as Corsica-Stickney cruised past Platte-Geddes 63-38 on Tuesday night in Platte.
Raven Barse added 15 points and three steals for Corsica-Stickney, while Rachel Gerlach scored 12 points.
For Platte-Geddes, Hadley Hanson tallied 12 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Taryn Starr scored nine points, and Cadence Van Zee added seven points and five rebounds.
CORSICA-STICKNEY 16 16 13 18 — 63
PLATTE-GEDDES (2-4) 12 8 12 6 — 38
Winner 62, Chamberlain 22
WINNER — Bella Swedlund scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds as Winner rolled past Chamberlain 62-22 on Tuesday night in Winner.
Maggie LaCompte added nine points, and Ellie Brozik tallied eight points and six steals for the Warriors. Kalla Bertram chipped in with seven points, four rebounds, six assists and seven steals.
For Chamberlain, Taryn Guinn scored seven points and Abby Hutmacher added six points.
CHAMBERLAIN 6 7 2 7 — 22
WINNER 19 18 18 7 — 62
