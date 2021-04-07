VERMILLION — South Dakota men’s basketball head coach Todd Lee announced the addition of Walt McGrory to the 2021-22 roster Wednesday. McGrory transfers to USD from the Big Ten’s Wisconsin after a four-year career as a Badger.
The 6-3 guard from Minneapolis, Minnesota, played his high school ball at Edina High School and left as the all-time leading scorer with 2,126 career points. His senior season at Edina, he averaged 26.3 points per game, 8.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. He was a four-time All-Lake Conference honoree, team captain as a junior and senior and was a five-year varsity athlete in basketball.
At Wisconsin, McGrory was a two-time Academic All-Big Ten student. He played for the Badgers for four seasons and appeared in 36 career games for the Badgers. McGrory saw action in 14 games in 2019-20, averaging 4.2 minutes per game off the bench. He had a career day against McNeese State, playing a career high 24 minutes and finishing with 9 points, two assists and two rebounds in the win.
McGrory will be a senior athletically at South Dakota.
