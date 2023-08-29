SALEM — The Freeman Academy-Marion boys and Chamberlain girls claimed team honors at the McCook Central-Montrose Invitational cross country meet, held Tuesday in Salem.
Freeman Academy-Marion put two runners in the top three on the way to beating Flandreau 9 to 22. Baltic (33) was third, followed by Parker (54) and Beresford (67).
Freeman Academy-Marion’s Tavin Schroeder won the boys’ race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 16:55.16. Winner’s Joseph Laprath (17:24.11) was second, followed by FA-M’s Finley McConniel (17:26.61).
The Chamberlain girls put three runners in the top six to beat Flandreau 10 to 15. Dell Rapids St. Mary (42) was third, followed by Hanson (49) and Centerville (50).
Chamberlain’s Kinsey Evans won the 5,000-meter girls’ race in 19:20.82, beating out Flandreau’s Faith Wiese (19:48.88). Autumn Baker of Kimball-White Lake was third in 20:54.97.
The top area finisher in the girls’ race was Estelle Waltner of Freeman Academy-Marion, eighth in 21:37.52.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Freeman Academy-Marion 9; 2, Flandreau 22; 3, Baltic 33; 4, Parker 54; 5, Beresford 67; 6, Chamberlain 68; 7, Centerville 74; 8, McCook Central-Montrose 77; 9, Dell Rapids 84; 10, DeSmet 92; 11, Hanson 103
TOP 20: 1, Tavin Schroeder, Freeman Academy-Marion 16:55.16; 2, Joseph Laprath, Winner 17:24.11; 3, Finley McConniel, Freeman Academy-Marion 17:26.61; 4, Caden Schwader, Howard 18:19.84; 5, Alex Langner, Baltic 18:50.44; 6, Braydan Mangel, Freeman 19:09.06; 7, Kyle Gronewold, Baltic 19:11.23; 8, Brenton Westberry, Flandreau 19:18.33; 9, Camden Tebay, Dell Rapids St. Mary 19:19.59; 10, Lane McCune, Freeman 19:37.17; 11, Kaden Christian, Canistota 19:45.10; 12, Jayson Allison, Freeman Academy-Marion 19:46.47; 13, Hayden Schmidt, Freeman Academy-Marion 19:56.00; 14, Tanner Reed, Flandreau 20:00.23; 15, Teagin Gacke, Tri-Valley 20:01.43; 16, Matthew Gassman, Flandreau 20:14.29; 17, Kenton James, Flandreau 20:17.18; 18, Logan Kontz, Flandreau 20:17.47; 19, Wyatt Kontz, Flandreau 20:18.55; 20, Wyatt Brown, Centerville 20:19.87
TEAM SCORES: 1, Chamberlain 10; 2, Flandreau 15; 3, Dell Rapids St. Mary 42; 4, Hanson 49; 5, Centerville 50; 6, Dell Rapids 57; 7, Howard 66; 8, Burke 66; 9, Wessington Springs 78
TOP 20: 1, Kinsey Evans, Chamberlain 19:20.82; 2, Faith Wiese, Flandreau 19:48.88; 3, Autumn Baker, Kimball-White Lake 20:54.97; 4, Rorie Thoreson, Dell Rapids 21:06.20; 5, Kylah Biggins, Chamberlain 21:12.65; 6, Grace Phillips, Chamberlain 21:22.44; 7, Alli McCord, Kimball-White Lake 21:31.54; 8, Estelle Waltner, Freeman Academy-Marion 21:37.52; 9, Diamond Roy, Flandreau 21:40.48; 10, Kiley Westberry, Flandreau 21:55.99; 11, Silvana Houska, Chamberlain 21:56.07; 12, Ella Merriman, Beresford 22:14.88; 13, Josie Hamilton, Flandreau 22:37.38; 14, Sophia Bauld, Burke 23:06.33; 15, Cami Wolles, Dell Rapids St. Mary 23:15.83; 16, Bella Wilkinson, De Smet 23:24.43; 17, Madison Reiff, Dell Rapids St. Mary 23:25.97; 18, Vivian Kirk, Centerville 23:26.43; 19, Briella Wettlaufer, Howard 23:28.73; 20, Reese Marek, Hanson 23:42.86
