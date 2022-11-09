SIOUX FALLS — A pair of Sioux Falls Washington athletes signed to compete for Mount Marty University on Wednesday.
Jacey Hayen will compete in softball at Mount Marty. Tristan Fitzsimmons will compete in baseball for the Lancers.
Updated: November 9, 2022 @ 10:31 pm
Hayen was a Class A all-state selection as a freshman and sophomore for Washington. She also competes for the Cyclones during the summer.
Fitzsimmons started for Washington as a sophomore, helping the Warriors earn a state tournament berth. He also plays summer baseball for the Sioux Empire Baseball Association.
