The Yankton Gazelles gymnastics team opened the 2022-23 season with a 127.25 in a home dual against Mitchell on Monday at River City Gymnastics and Cheer.
“Overall I was pleased with our performance,” said Yankton head coach Justin Olson. “I know some of our girls were disappointed in their performance, but this meet was just a shakedown meet. We still have girls with fairly new routines.”
Mitchell, second in Class AA a season ago, opened with a score of 143.4. The Kernels posted the top three all-arounders: Olivia Prunty (35.85), Kyanna Gropper (35.65) and Kyra Gropper (34.0).
Mitchell had the top score in all four events. Kyra Gropper (9.35) won on uneven parallel bars. Kyanna Gropper (9.15) won on balance beam. Aubrey Gelderman (9.1) won on floor exercise. Tessa Allen (9.15) won on vault.
Allie Byrkeland posted the top all-around score for Yankton, finishing at 31.55. Marissa Byrkeland posted a 30.95, followed by Burkley Olson (30.65), Avery Portillo (29.55) and Mackenzie Steinbrecher (29.25).
Ava Koller posted Yankton’s top mark on balance beam (8.75) and floor exercise (8.45). Olson led the Gazelles on bars (7.95). Allie Byrkeland (8.9) had Yankton’s top vault mark.
“This meet was a great learning experience for our girls,” Coach Olson said. “It’s early on. There’s time to fix things, and our girls have a great attitude about getting back in the gym and getting to work.”
Coach Olson was also pleased with the leadership shown by his two upperclassmen, Steinbrecher and Koller.
“I thought our two at the top did a really nice job of leading us tonight,” he said. “I’m excited about this season because there is a lot of positivity, a lot of energy. It helps us get through the difficult times and, in big moments, they bring the energy to celebrate for their teammates.”
Yankton next competes in a meet at Sioux Falls Lincoln on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Mitchell earned the top score in the JV competition, 128.15 to 81.65.
VARSITY
TEAM SCORES: Mitchell 143.4, Yankton 127.25
ALL-AROUND: 1, Olivia Prunty M 35.85; 2, Kyanna Gropper M 35.65; 3, Kyra Gropper M 34.0; 4, Allie Byrkeland Y 31.55; 5, Marissa Byrkeland Y 30.95; OTHER YHS: 6, Burkley Olson 30.65; 8, Avery Portillo 29.55; 9, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 29.25
BARS: 1, Kyra Gropper M 9.35; 2, Olivia Prunty M 9.2; 3, Kyanna Gropper M 9.1; 4, Emily Moody 8.45; T5, Abby Helleloid M, Harley Goldammer M 8.25; YHS: 7, Burkley Olson 7.95; 8, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.65; 9, Marissa Byrkeland 7.55; 10, Allie Byrkeland 7.45; 11, Avery Portillo 7.25; 12, Ellie Drotzmann 6.3; 13, Emma Gobel 6.2
BEAM: 1, Kyanna Gropper M 9.15; 2, Olivia Prunty M 9.1; 3, Sidney Malde M 8.9; 4, Ava Koller Y 8.75; 5, Lara Widstrom M 8.7; OTHER YHS: 7, Marissa Byrkeland 7.6; 9, Burkley Olson 7.5; 12, Avery Portillo 6.75; 13, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 5.6; 14, Emma Gobel 5.4
FLOOR: 1, Aubrey Gelderman M 9.1; 2, Kyra Gropper M 8.95; 3, Sidney Malde M 8.7; T4, Ava Koller Y, Olivia Prunty M 8.45; OTHER YHS: 9, Allie Byrkeland 7.6; 10, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.2; 11, Avery Portillo 7.15; 12, Marissa Byrkeland 7.1; 13, Burkley Olson 6.8; 14, Ellie Drotzmann 5.9
VAULT: 1, Tessa Allen M 9.15; 2, Olivia Prunty M 9.1; T3, Kyanna Gropper M, Lainee Forst M 9.0; T5, Allie Byrkeland Y, Kyra Gropper M 8.9; OTHER YHS: 8, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.8; T11, Avery Portillo, Burkley Olson 8.4; 14, Ava Koller 7.8; 15, Emma Gobel 7.6
JUNIOR VARSITY
TEAM SCORES: Mitchell 128.15, Yankton 81.65
ALL-AROUND: 1, Ava Prunty M 31.8; 2, Abby Hohn M 27.55; 3, Aubrey Ploof Y 23.1
BARS: 1, Sidney Malde M 8.2; 2, McKenna Auch M 7.8; 3, Aubrey Gelderman M 7.55; 4, Ava Prunty M 7.2; 5, Abby Hohn M 6.55; YHS: 7, Aubrey Ploof 4.25; 8, Addison Lanphear 2.1; 9, Jaelyn Vogt 2.05
BEAM: 1, Kennedy Vilhauer M 8.05; 2, Ava Prunty M 8.0; 3, McKenna Auch M 7.6; 4, Abby Helleloid M 7.3; T5, Briley Steffenson Y, Ellie Drotzmann Y 5.8; OTHER YHS: 7, Kaydis Hayes 5.65; 9, Jaelyn Vogt 5.15; 11, Addison Lanphear 4.95; T12, Aja Eilers 4.85
FLOOR: 1, Emerson Smith M 8.8; 2, Ava Prunty M 8.05; 3, Abby Helleloid 8.0; 4, Harley Goldammer M 7.95; 5, Emma Gobel Y 7.1; OTHER YHS: 7, Briley Steffenson 6.2; 8, Aubrey Ploof 5.8
VAULT: 1, Ava Prunty M 8.55; 2, Addison Lanphear Y 8.5; T3, Abby Hohn M; McKenna Auch M 8.4; 5, Abby Helleloid 8.3; OTHER YHS: 6, Aubrey Ploof 8.0; 7, Briley Steffenson 7.65; 8, Ellie Drotzmann 7.6; 9, Kaydis Hayes 5.5
