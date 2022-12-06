COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The South Dakota men’s basketball team wrapped up its road trip with a 79-58 loss to Air Force in Clune Arena on the campus of the U.S. Air Force Academy Tuesday. The Coyotes fell to 5-5 on the year while the Falcons improved to 6-4 in 2022.

South Dakota struggled shooting the ball this afternoon while Air Force shot nearly 50 percent from the floor. USD was limited to 36 percent shooting and just 14 percent from three, making three of its 21 attempts. The second half was better as the Coyotes shot 48 percent from the floor and 27 percent from three compared to a 28 percent mark in the first and 0-for-10 from three in the first 20 minutes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.