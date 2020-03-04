The Hartington Cedar Catholic girls’ basketball team took its lumps this season, including losing three straight to start the season and a 1-7 stretch late in the season. But those challenges set the Trojans up for a post-season run and a state tournament trip.
Cedar Catholic (10-13), the only team in the six classes of the Nebraska State Girls’ Basketball Tournament to sport a losing record, will look to extend its season when it faces top-seeded Weeping Water in the Class D1 bracket today (Thursday) in Lincoln.
The Trojans, who last qualified for state two years ago, had graduated back-to-back deep classes. But the squad still had building blocks for this year’s team, according to head coach Craig Wortmann.
“Going through the summer, we had an idea that they could do well,” he said. “They’re doing it so far.”
Coach Wortmann attributes some of the late slide to illness, but said the team has become stronger for it.
“Right before we got into sub-districts, we ran through a lot of sickness. There were a couple of games in there we were missing both Brynn (Wortmann) and Makenna (Noecker),” he said, referring to the team’s top two scorers. “It was tough to get through. But in those games we had to have others step up.
“And that helped us mesh together at the end.”
Brynn Wortmann, a junior, leads the team in scoring (13.6 ppg), assists (20) and steals (41). Noecker, a freshman, has averaged 12.9 points per game and has posted 38 steals. Senior Abby Hochstein is also averaging in double figures, posting 10 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
Senior Aiden Wortmann (7.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 40 assists, 11 blocked shots), juniors Brooklyn Kuehn (3.4 ppg, 2.4 apg) and Megan Heimes (1.8 ppg, 2 rpg), and freshman Laney Kathol (1.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg) have also contributed for the Trojans.
Weeping Water (25-1) is led by a talented duo, led by junior Grace Cave (18.6 ppg, 5 rpg, 131 assists, 122 steals, 32 blocked shots).
“They’re a very good team,” Coach Wortmann said of the Indians. “Grace Cave looks very put together on the floor.”
Senior guard Peyton Barrett has also posted big numbers, averaging 17.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Indians. She also has 72 assists and 105 steals. Juniors Reagan Aronson (6 ppg) and Jamison Twomey (5 ppg) are also averaging better than five points per game.
For the Trojans to continue their hot streak, they’re going to have to find ways to contact Cave and Barrett.
“If we can continue to play defense like we have the last three games, understand the game play and executive, we’ll have a chance,” he said. “There are no more easy games. We have to come ready to play.”
The Cedar Catholic-Weeping Water showdown is the first game of today at Lincoln Southwest High School. The winner of that game will face the winner of the Maywood-Hayes Center (23-3) against Archbishop Bergan (14-9) showdown. On the other side of the bracket, Chambers-Wheeler Central (25-1) plays Dundy County-Stratton (18-6), followed by Pleasanton (25-0) against Pender (17-11).
Semifinal games will be played at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Friday, with matchups at 9 and 10:45 a.m. The final is set for 9 a.m. on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena, with the third palce game at 11 a.m. at Lincoln East High School.
