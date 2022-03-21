RAPID CITY — Dakota Valley won the program’s first-ever state title with an 82-65 victory over Sioux Falls in the championship game of the South Dakota State Class A Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Saturday in Rapid City.
Randy Rosenquist scored a game-high 25 points, going 5-of-6 from three-point range, to lead Dakota Valley (26-0). Isaac Bruns finished with 24 points, going a perfect 11-for-11 from the free throw line. Jaxson Wingert had 16 points and eight rebounds. Jaxon Hennies added 10 points in the victory.
Oliver Vincent led Sioux Valley with 23 points and six assists. Damian Danzeisen scored 16 points. Hayden Ruesink scored 12 points. Alec Squires added 12 rebounds.
Dakota Valley trailed 19-12 after one quarter and 34-30 at the half. The Panthers surged away in the second half, outscoring the Cossacks 52-31 in the final 16 minutes.
The win came in Dakota Valley’s second title appearance in program history. The Panthers lost in the 2012 championship game.
Sioux Valley lost in the championship for a second straight season. The Cossacks, who beat Dakota Valley in the 2021 semifinals, lost to Sioux Falls Christian in the 2021 title game.
Dakota Valley will graduate six seniors from their championship squad: Blake Schmiedt, Ben Liddiard, Carson Peck, Joey Bryan, Luke Norby and Brayden Major.
Bruns and Rosenquist were named to the all-tournament team.
SIOUX VALLEY (20-6)
Damian Danzeisen 6-14 0-0 16, Parker Puetz 3-9 1-1 9, Hayden Ruesink 5-10 1-1 12, Alec Squires 2-2 1-3 5, Oliver Vincent 9-22 4-4 23, Kyler Bezdichek 0-0 0-0 0, Patrick Carey 0-0 0-0 0, Jace Christensen 0-0 0-0 0, Carson Christopherson 0-0 0-0 0, Connor Gross 0-0 0-0 0, Layson Lucas 0-2 0-0 0, Dylen Milton 0-0 0-0 0, Maverick Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Hudsyn Huesink 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 25-59 7-9 65.
DAKOTA VALLEY (26-0)
Isaac Bruns 6-16 11-11 24, Joey Bryan 0-0 0-0 0, Sam Faldmo 3-5 0-1 7, Randy Rosenquist 10-15 0-3 25, Jaxson Wingert 5-7 5-6 16, Luke Bruns 0-0 0-0 0, Preston Carlson 0-0 0-0 0, Logan Collette 0-0 0-0 0, Jaxon Hennies 2-3 4-4 10, Sam Kleis 0-0 0-0 0, Ben Liddiard 0-0 0-0 0, Brayden Major 0-0 0-0 0, Charlie Margeas 0-0 0-0 0, Carson Peck 0-0 0-0 0, Blake Schmiedt 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 26-47 20-25 82.
SIOUX VALLEY 19 15 12 19 — 65
DAKOTA VALLEY 12 18 25 27 — 82
Three-Pointers: DV 10-15 (Rosenquist 5-6, Hennies 2-3, Bruns 1-2, Faldmo 1-2, Wingert 1-1, Schmiedt 0-1), SV 8-31 (Danzeisen 4-11, Puetz 2-7, Ha. Ruesink 1-4, Vincent 1-7, Lucas 0-2). Rebounds: DV 31 (Wingert 8), SV 24 (Squires 12). Assists: DV 11 (Bruns 4), SV 11 (Vincent 6). Turnovers: DV 10, SV 9. Blocked Shots: DV 1 (Faldmo), SV 0. Steals: DV 7 (Rosenquist 3), SV 7 (Ha. Ruesink 2). Personal Fouls: SV 18, DV 13. Fouled Out: None.
