HARTINGTON, Neb. — Paul Bruns recorded 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists as Dakota Valley rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 78-52 rout of Hartington Cedar Catholic on Friday night in Hartington, Nebraska.
Isaac Bruns added 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals for Dakota Valley (11-1), while Alex Zephier had 11 points, and Randy Rosenquist tallied 10 rebounds and eight assists.
No stats were reported for Cedar Catholic.
Platte-Geddes 61, Colome 40
PLATTE — Kelby VanDerWerff tallied 25 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals to help Platte-Geddes defeat Colome 61-40 on Friday night in Platte.
Caden Foxley added 12 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for Platte-Geddes, and Brody Boltjes notched nine points, four assists and five steals.
The Black Panthers improve to 10-2 on the season.
Colome got 10 points from Billy Looking Cloud.
COLOME 12 6 13 9 — 40
PLATTE-GEDDES (10-2) 17 19 19 6 — 61
Wagner 42, Scotland 38
SCOTLAND — Wagner outscored Scotland 14-9 in the fourth quarter to rally past the Highlanders 42-38 in boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Simon Freier scored 19 points for Wagner, which trailed 29-28 after three quarters. Alex Cournoyer added 10 points and eight rebounds in the victory.
Keenan Souhrada posted a double double, finishing with 18 points and 10 rebounds for Scotland. Stephen Johnson added 10 points.
Wagner, 6-4, hosts Hanson on Tuesday. Scotland travels to Freeman on Monday.
WAGNER (6-4) 10 11 7 14 — 42
SCOTLAND (4-9) 8 6 15 9 — 38
Gregory 68, Gayville-Volin 39
GAYVILLE — Daniel Mitchell’s double-double of 29 points and 10 rebounds sent Gregory past Gayville-Volin 68-39 in a boys’ basketball game Friday night in Gayville.
Cruz Klundt added 14 points and five rebounds, and Carson Klundt also scored 14 points for Gregory (5-7).
Gayville-Volin (6-7) was led by Spencer Karstens with 11 points, while Andrew Gustad and Darien Rabe both scored nine points. The Raiders play Tripp-Delmont-Armour next Tuesday in Tripp.
GREGORY (5-7) 12 14 28 14 — 68
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (6-7) 12 10 11 6 — 39
Harrisburg 73, Watertown 41
HARRISBURG — Conner Geddes and Andrew Walter combined for 43 points as Harrisburg rolled past Watertown 73-41 in an ESD boys’ basketball game Friday night in Harrisburg.
Geddes had 23 points and Walter added 20 points for the Tigers (8-2).
Watertown, now 3-8, got 19 points from Drew Norberg.
