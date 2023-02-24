BROOKINGS — Mount Marty are qualified in eight men’s events and four women’s events for the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships, March 1-4 in Brookings. The meet will be held at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
National qualifiers for individual events and relays were announced Friday. Multi-event qualifiers were announced earlier in the week.
The Lancer men boast two athletes ranked among the top four in the heptathlon, seniors Mason Schleis (third, 5,043 points) and Seth Wiebelhaus (fourth, 4,969).
Donovan Breckenridge is qualified in two events, the 200 (11th, 21.57) and 400 (15th, 48.64). Marcus Jnofinn (11th, 6.77) is entered in the 60-meter dash. Nathan Simons (12th, 1:20.84) is entered in the 600-meter run. Jonathan Fuselier (20th, 8.23) is entered in the 60-meter hurdles.
Mount Marty is also qualified 10th in the men’s 1600 relay. Among the individuals listed on that event are Breckenridge, Schleis, Wiebelhaus, Simons, Fuselier, Deontae Howard, Nathaniel Kropuenske and Michael Beyer.
On the women’s side, Calli Davis (20th, 58.22) is qualified in the 400, Gracie Rippen (21st, 11-6 1/2) and Ashinee George (29th, 9.00) is qualified in the 60-meter hurdles.
The Lancer women are qualified 20th in the 1600-meter relay with a clocking of 3:59.49. Among the individuals listed for the event are Davis, George, Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl, Elianna Clark, Abrielle Nelson, Alexis Even, Josey Wahlstrom and Isabelle Hardmeyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.