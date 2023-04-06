The Yankton Bucks improved to 9-2 on the season with a 9-0 sweep of Milbank in boys’ tennis action on Thursday at the NFAA Easton Center.
Jack Pederson scored a 10-0 singles victory for Yankton. Zachary Briggs, Harrison Krajewski, Christopher Rockne and Luke Moeller each earned 10-1 victories in singles play, with Briggs and Harrison Krajewski earning a 10-1 decision in doubles play.
Yankton’s JV also beat the Vermillion varsity, sweeping all three doubles matches on the way to a 7-2 victory.
Hunter Eggen and Chase Howe, Parker Riley and Michael Ferden, and Ivan Krajewski and William Youngblom each earned doubles wins for Yankton. Patrick Kralicek, Ferden, Riley and Younglom also won in singles play.
Lucas Green and Hayden Fogelman won in singles for Vermillion.
Yankton is off until an April 14 triangular at Huron. The Bucks will face Rapid City Central and host Huron in the event.
SINGLES: Zachary Briggs Y def. Joe Schulte 10-1; Harrison Krajewski Y def. Gregory Grabow 10-1; Christopher Rockne Y def. Will Snaza 10-1; Miles Krajewski Y def. Charles Whitesitt 10-3; Jack Pederson Y def. Isaiah Korstjens 10-0; Luke Moeller Y def. Daniel Shelstad 10-1
DOUBLES: Briggs-H. Krajewski Y def. Schulte-Snaza 10-1; Rockne-Pederson Y def. Grabow-Whitesitt 10-3; M. Krajewski-Ethan Marsh Y def. Will Muellenbach-Korstjens 10-3
JV: Marsh Y def. Muellenbach 10-4; Hunter Eggen Y def. Tanner Hallquist 10-1; Moeller-Eggen Y def. Shelstad-Halquist 10-4
YANKTON JV 7, VERMILLION 2
SINGLES: Patrick Kralicek Y def. Caiden Mandernach 10-4; Lucas Green V def. Chase Howe 10-8; Michael Ferden Y def. Mason Freeling 10-8; Parker Riley Y def. Caleb Reins 10-2; Hayden Fogelman V def. Ivan Krajewski 10-8; William Youngblom Y def. Henry Schulte 10-4
DOUBLES: Hunter Eggen-Howe Y def. Mandernack-Grant Freeling 10-0; Riley-Feden Y def. M. Freeling-Green 10-5; Krajewski-Youngblom Y def. Reins-Corbin Heckins
JV: Kaeden Hunhoff Y def. Theo Wittmuss 8-6; Logan Tepe V def. Braelyn Hoover 8-2; Hunhoff-Hoover Y def. Teppe-Schulte 8-6
