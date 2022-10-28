ELKTON — Elkton-Lake Benton ended the inaugural post-season run of the Freeman-Freeman Academy-Marion Phoenix with a 52-14 decision in the Class 9AA football quarterfinals on Thursday.
Elkton-Lake Benton, 10-0, will host Parkston in the semifinals on Nov. 4. The Phoenix finish their first season with a 7-3 record.
Ryan Krog rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns, and was 4-of-7 passing for 174 yards and three touchdowns for Elkton-Lake Benton. Riddick Westley rushed for 114 yards. Carson Griffin caught two touchdown passes, finishing with 140 yards. Colt Beck rushed for a score and Quinten Poindexter had a touchdown catch in the victory.
Beck led the Elkton-Lake Benton defense with six tackles and a fumble recovery. Tanner Drietz and Poindexter each recovered a fumble. Krog picked off a pass. Griffin added two sacks in the victory.
Riley Tschetter passed for 129 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for a team-high 40 yards for the Phoenix. Evan Scharberg caught four passes for 60 yards. Matt Hagen had a touchdown catch and Ethan Balvin had a touchdown run in the effort.
Balvin had a hand in seven tackles for the Phoneix defense. Tate Sorensen, Jackson Donlan and Sawyer Wipf each had a sack.
