ST. LOUIS—South Dakota fifth-year junior Alex Jensen has been named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in Saturday’s win at Cal Poly. It is the second such honor for Jensen, who hails from Plymouth, Minnesota.
Jensen was the top performer on a unit that totaled 41 points, 452 yards and 26 first downs in just the first half of a dominant 48-14 win against the Mustangs. He made it a successful starting debut for running back Mike Mansaray, who carried 21 times for 141 yards and two scores in the contest. The Coyotes ran for 353 yards in all, the most under head coach Bob Nielson.
Jensen graded out at 94 percent for an offense that finished the night with 615 yards and 35 first downs. The team averaged 5.5 yards per carry and 6.8 yards per play. In addition to Mansaray, Nate Thomas ran for 92 yards and Shomari Lawrence added 56. Quarterback Carson Camp completed 17 of 20 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns.
