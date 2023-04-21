SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota junior golfer Akari Hayashi and freshman golfer Catie Nekola picked up their first all-Summit League honors as announced by the league Friday. Hayashi was selected to first team all-Summit while Nekola received honorable mention.  

Hayashi became the fourth Coyote women’s golfer to earn an all-league honor since USD joined the Summit League and the third since 2017 to be voted to the first team. This is the third consecutive year that a Coyote women’s golfer has appeared on the all-Summit League list.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.