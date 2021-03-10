With a veteran group returning, Viborg-Hurley head girls’ basketball coach Molly Mason did not shy away from challenging her squad. The Cougars faced Nebraska Class C2 champion Crofton, Class A state qualifier Dakota Valley, other Class A programs and several top-tier Class B programs.
The result: an 18-4 record and a berth in the South Dakota State Class B Girls’ Basketball tournament in Huron.
“I tried to get some tough games,” Coach Mason said. “I wanted to build up their confidence and play in some big-time environments.
“Playing in tough games makes you better.”
The Cougars have been bolstered by a trio of scorers and a number of other athletes who have contributed for the squad.
Senior forward Sydney Voss leads the Cougars in scoring (18.2 ppg) despite battling the after-effects of COVID throughout the season. Senior forward NeVaeh Ronke ranks second in scoring (10.9 ppg) and first in rebounds (9.3 rpg), and has a team-high 34 blocked shots. Sophomore guard Coral Mason (9.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 47 steals, 74 assists, 25 made three-pointers), sophomore guard Denae Mach (6 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 74 assists, 38 steals, 15 made three-pointers) and junior forward Delana Mach (3.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 33 assists, 13 made three-pointers) round out the first five.
“Sydney does a fantastic job on the court,” Coach Mason said. “Nevaeh loves to hit the boards. She fills a huge role for us, getting rebounds on the offensive side and scoring on them.”
Sophomore guard Shelby Lyons (3.4 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 25 assists, 16 made three-pointers), sophomore guard Estelle Lee (3.4 ppg, 1.4 rpg, 23 assists) and senior forward Rachel Christensen (1.7 ppg, 1.2 rpg) have each seen regular time off the bench.
“We have a deep bench,” Voss said. “If someone is having an off night, we have someone that can come in and give us a boost.”
The Cougars will open the state tournament against one of their “tough games” from earlier this season, second-seeded White River (21-1). In that contest, a 62-57 White River victory on Feb. 10 in Mitchell, the victorious Tigers got 46 points from Caelyn Valandra-Prue, including 23 of 24 from the line.
“We can’t let her have all those opportunities,” Coach Mason said. “But they also have Estes and plenty of others.”
Besides Valandra-Prue (28.3 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 3.5 apg, 4.0 spg), a University of South Dakota track recruit, and Maleighya Estes (21.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.8 spg), the Tigers boast Mount Marty recruit Remedy Morrison (5.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.1 spg), Nicole Yackley (3.5 ppg, 1.6 spg) and Kelsey Morrison (3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.5 apg) in their first five.
But it’s not just the Tigers’ offense, which posts 68 points per game, that concerns Coach Mason.
“Our biggest concern is their defensive pressure,” she said. “They caused a lot of turnovers and made it hard to get into our offense.”
For the Cougars to make a run in their first state tournament appearance since 2015, they will need to keep the state tournament atmosphere from affecting them.
“This is the first time to state for all of them,” Coach Mason said. “Nothing has changed. We just have to go out and do our thing.
“Playing our game. That’s what we’re focused on right now.”
Ronke concurred.
“We need to put our nerves aside and play like we have all year,” she said. “We know we can play with any team. We just need to do it.”
The matchup between Viborg-Hurley and White River is the first game of the evening session, a 5 p.m. start at Huron Arena. The final game of the day will match third-seeded Corsica-Stickney (21-2) against Herreid-Selby Area (20-3) at 7 p.m.
The afternoon session will begin at noon, featuring top-ranked Castlewood — the only undefeated team in South Dakota girls’ basketball at 20-0 — against Waverly-South Shore (16-4). Fourth-seeded Hanson (19-3) faces Ethan (20-3) in the other afternoon quarterfinal.
The tournament runs through Saturday, with the championship set for 7 p.m. Saturday.
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.