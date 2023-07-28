BASEBALL
S.D. CLASS A LEGION
STATE TOURNAMENT
July 25-29 at Yankton
Tuesday’s Games
Sioux Falls East 7, Harrisburg Maroon 2
Harrisburg Gold 6, Aberdeen 2
Brookings 5, Rapid City Post 22 4
Yankton 7, Renner 1
Wednesday’s Games
Rapid City Post 22 14, Harrisburg Maroon 4, 6 innings; Maroon eliminated
Renner 8, Aberdeen 2, Aberdeen eliminated
Sioux Falls East 14, Brookings 4, 6 innings
Harrisburg Gold 16, Yankton 4, 5 innings
Thursday’s Games
Brookings 13, Renner 2, 6 innings;Renner eliminated
Yankton 6, Rapid City Post 22 2, Post 22 eliminated
Harrisburg Gold 3, Sioux Falls East 2
Friday’s Games
Sioux Falls East 8, Yankton 0, Yankton eliminated
Brookings 12, Harrisburg Gold 9, 8 innings
Saturday’s Games
GAME 14: Sioux Falls East vs. Brookings, 11 a.m.
GAME 15: Game 14 winner vs. Harrisburg Gold, 30 minutes after
S.D. CLASS B LEGION
STATE TOURN.
July 28-Aug. 1 in Redfield
Friday, July 28
Dell Rapids 2, Platte-Geddes 1
Clark-Willow Lake 5, Castlewood-Clear Lake 3
Salem-Montrose-Canova 15, Tabor 2
Redfield 14, Elk Point-Jefferson 4, 5 innings
Saturday, July 29
GAME 5: Platte-Geddes vs. Tabor, 10 a.m.
GAME 6: Castlewood-Clear Lake vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, 30 minutes after
GAME 7: Dell Rapids vs. Salem-Montrose-Canova, 4 p.m.
GAME 8: Clark-Willow Lake vs. Redfield, 30 minutes after
Sunday, July 30
GAME 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m.
GAME 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 30 minutes after
GAME 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 6 p.m.
Monday, July 31
GAME 12: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4 p.m.
GAME 13: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 30 minutes after
NOTE: Games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary
Tuesday, Aug. 1
GAME 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 1 p.m.
GAME 15: If necessary, 60 minutes after
NOTE: If three teams remain after Game 13, winner of Game 11 advances to Game 15
NEB. LEGION CLASS C
NEB. CLASS C TOURN.
July 29-Aug. 2 at Rushville, Neb.
Saturday, July 29
GAME 1: DCB vs. Pender, 10 a.m.
GAME 2: Wilber vs. Malcolm, 1 p.m.
GAME 3: Imperial Horns vs. Chick-fil-A Post 3, 4 p.m.
GAME 4: Security First vs. Hartington, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 30
GAME 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10 a.m.
GAME 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m.
GAME 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4 p.m.
GAME 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Monday, July 31
GAME 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m.
GAME 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m.
GAME 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 1
GAME 12: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4 p.m.
GAME 13: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7 p.m.
NOTE: Games will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary
Wednesday, Aug. 2
GAME 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 4 p.m.
GAME 15: If necessary, 7 p.m.
NOTE: If three teams remain after Game 13, winner of Game 11 will advance to Game 15.
AMATEUR DISTRICTS
DISTRICT 6B
July 21-29 at Crofton
Friday, July 21
Crofton 12, Wynot 6
Menno 14, Freeman 11
Sunday, July 23
Crofton 7, Lesterville 3
Tabor 10, Menno 5
Thursday, July 27
Menno 5, Wynot 3 (Menno is Rep #2)
Lesterville 6, Freeman 3 (Lesterville is Rep #3)
Saturday, July 29
CHAMPIONSHIP: Crofton vs. Tabor, 7 p.m. (loser is Rep #1)
DISTRICT 7B
July 23-29 at Larchwood
Sunday, July 23
Elk Point 10, Lennox-Chancellor-Worthing 0
Garretson 4, Akron 3
Wednesday, July 26
Elk Point 10, Larchwood 3 (Larchwood is Rep #2)
Saturday, July 29
GAME 4: Lennox-Chancellor-Worthing vs. Akron, 2 p.m. (Winner is Rep #3)
CHAMPIONSHIP: Garretson vs. Elk Point, 5 p.m. (Loser is Rep #)
DISTRICT 5B
July 20-28 at Parkston
Thursday, July 20
Platte 16, Dimock-Emery 10
Winner-Colome 9, Parkston Devil Rays 2
Friday, July 21
Alexandria 21, Corsica-Stickney 9
Mount Vernon 6, Parkston Mudcats 4
Sunday, July 23
Winner-Colome 5, Platte 2
Alexandria 6, Mount Vernon 5
Monday, July 24
Dimock-Emery 3, Parkston Devil Rays 0
Parkston Mudcats 13, Corsica-Stickney 2
Tuesday, July 25
Dimock-Emery 2, Mount Vernon 1 (Dimock-Emery is Rep #2 or 3)
Platte 9, Parkston Mudcats 8 (Platte is Rep #2 or #3)
Thursday, July 27
Parkston Mudcats 10, Mount Vernon 6 (Parkston is Rep #4)
Corsica-Stickney 11, Parkston Devil Rays 5
Friday, July 28
Mount Vernon 15, Corsica-Stickney 1 (Mount Vernon is Rep #5)
CHAMPIONSHIP: Winner-Colome vs. Alexandria, 8 p.m. (loser is Rep #1)
