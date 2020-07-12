A Mason Townsend homer and six shutout innings from Austin Wise helped the Yankton Tappers inch closer to the South Central League regular season title with a 6-1 amateur baseball victory over Wynot on Sunday night at Riverside Field.
Townsend and Caid Koletzky both drove in three runs, while Tyler Linch and Koletzky both recorded three hits for the Tappers (15-1).
Wise allowed three hits and struck out three batters in six innings, and Mitch Gullikson allowed one hit over the final three frames.
Derrik Nelson had a pair of hits in the win and Alex Lagrutta scored twice.
For Wynot (7-10), Dawson Sudbeck, Lee Heimes and Jackson Sudbeck all singled. Jalen Wieseler pitched all eight innings and was tagged with the loss.
The Tappers host second-place Tabor on Tuesday night and Wynot hosts Scotland on Thursday.
Tabor 5, Lakers 0
TABOR — Mace Merkwan and Chase Kortan combined to shut out the Yankton Lakers 5-0 in a South Central League showdown Sunday night in Tabor.
Merkwan allowed three hits and struck out five in six innings, and Kortan struck out five in three shutout innings.
Kortan also homered and doubled for Tabor (13-3), while Austin White doubled and singled. Christian Uecker, Cole Uecker and Doug Vanecek all singled.
For the Lakers (9-8), Sam Mooney was 3-3, while Jordan Kathol doubled, and Rex Ryken and Miles Carda both doubled.
Kathol pitched seven innings and was tagged with the loss.
On Tuesday, the Lakers visit Crofton.
Lesterville 8, Crofton 1
CROFTON, Neb. — Brandon Nickolite struck out 10 in a complete game seven-hitter as the Lesterville Broncs snapped a six-game losing streak with an 8-1 South Central League win in Crofton on Sunday night.
Dave Schmidt and Ethan Wishon both doubled and singled for Lesterville (7-9), while Tanner Van Driel singled twice. Michael Drotzmann, Tyler Edler, Ian Powell and Nickolite all singled.
In the loss for Crofton (9-7), Austin Hegge doubled and singled, Jared Wiebelhaus and Alec Martin doubled, and Tyler Zimmerman, Corey Roach and Carter Roach all singled.
Ben Hegge pitched six innings and was saddled with the loss.
Lesterville visits Freeman on Tuesday.
Menno 10, Irene 9
IRENE — The Menno Mad Frogs pounded out three home runs and held on to beat Irene 10-9 in South Central League action Sunday night in Irene.
Zach Scott homered, doubled and singled in the win, while Dylan Lehr and Tyler Miller both homered and singled.
Irene scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning, but Menno rallied to lead 10-5 midway through the seventh. The hometown Cardinals then scored two runs in the seventh inning and two in the eighth.
Cody Ulmer pitched seven innings for the Mad Frogs (11-5).
In the loss for Irene (3-13), Bryant Knodel hit a three-run homer, Dillon Turner doubled twice and singled, and Dustin Livingston doubled and had three singles. Simon Healy took the loss.
