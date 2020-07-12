Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. Gusty winds diminishing during the afternoon. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.