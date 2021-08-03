VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota’s football squad received one preseason All-American honor Monday, with senior punter Brady Schutt being named to the team for a second straight season.
Schutt has recorded the fourth-best punting average in the FCS over the last two seasons. He has averaged 42.9 yards per punt over his career, a record at USD. Schutt is also a two-time all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honoree.
Schutt and the Coyotes start practice Thursday ahead of the season opener Sept. 3 at Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.