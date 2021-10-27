ABERDEEN — Mount Marty had to wait, but the Lancers achieved a pair of milestones with a 3-0 victory over Presentation in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s soccer action on Wednesday in Aberdeen.
The victory gave the Lancers (6-7-1, 4-6 GPAC) a school-record tying sixth victory, as well as a record-setting fourth GPAC victory.
The match was pushed back from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. due to rain in the region and poor field conditions.
Sloan Tshilenge and Savas De Lascio each scored first half goals for MMU, with Jason Chavez and Benjamin Zambele providing assists. Jonathan Castro iced the win with a second half goal.
Jose Quinonez stopped all five shots he faced for the victory, the fifth shutout by the Lancers this season. Clayton Scott stopped three shots for Presentation (2-12, 1-10 GPAC).
Mount Marty finishes the regular season at Midland on Saturday. Mount Marty and Midland are currently tied for seventh in the GPAC at 4-6.
