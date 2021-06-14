RENNER — Yankton Post 12 split with Renner in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Monday in Renner.
Yankton scored in each of the last four innings to rally past Renner 8-6 in the opener.
Garrett Nelson went 3-for-3 with a triple, two doubles and three runs scored for Yankton. Isaiah Schelhaas had three hits, including a triple, and two RBI. Wyatt Holmstrom and Paul McGlone each doubled. Lucas Kampshoff, Michael Mors and Jacob Larson each had a hit in the victory.
Nelson picked up the win, striking out four in the complete game effort.
Renner bounced back with an 11-3 decision in the nightcap.
John Rye doubled for Yankton, driving in two. Kampshoff and Josh Sheldon each had a hit.
Mors took the loss.
Yankton, 5-12, travels to Mitchell on Wednesday.
Hartington Juniors 12, Battle Creek 4
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — Hartington built and early lead and pulled away to a 12-4 victory over Battle Creek in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Monday.
Grant Arens doubled and singled, and Keaton Steffen had two hits for Hartington. Jaxson Bernecker, Brett Kleinschmit and Jaylan Lammers each doubled. Carson Arens, Jay Steffen and Weston Heine each had two hits in the victory.
Lucas Wortman pitched four innings, striking out five, for the win.
Hartington, 5-2, hosts Pierce on Wednesday.
Sunday
Parkston 4, Winner 3
PARKSTON — A three-run fourth inning proved to be enough for Parkston, as they down Winner 4-3 Sunday afternoon.
Parkston recorded two hits, but four runs on the day. Kade Bialas and Logan VanPelt each recorded a hit and a RBI. Payton Albrecht and Landon Sudbeck drove in runners.
Aaron Gilchrist, Kameron Meiner, Landon Thieman and Adam Bohnet recorded hits for Winner. Ashton Klein and Thieman drove in runners.
Kade Bialas pitched 6 2/3 innings, striking out eight to pick up the win for Parkston. Isaak Bialas struck out the final batter to get the save.
Joey Cole took the loss for Winner, giving up four runs, three earned, over 3 1/3 innings.
Saturday
Pierre 10, Yankton Juniors 1
PIERRE — A six-run sixth inning sealed the win for Pierre over Yankton in American Legion Juniros action on Saturday.
Deagan Houska went 3-for-4 with two RBI to lead Pierre. Matt Brewer and Keanan Scott added two hits each. Scott and Jonny Dons added two RBI apiece.
Jacob Larson drove in the lone run of the game for Yankton (4-11). Paul McGlone, Keagan Holmstrom, Jackson Conway and Wyatt Holmstrom recorded hits.
Dons threw a complete game for Pierre, giving up four hits and one run over seven innings. Isaiah Schelhaas took the loss for Yankton, giving up four runs over five innings, striking out seven.
