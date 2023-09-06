ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty’s Kelsey Heath holds a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Siouxland Invitational women’s golf tournament. The first round was held on Wednesday at Landsmeer Golf Course in Orange City, Iowa.
Morningside holds a one-stroke lead in the team race, 323 to 324 over Central College. Co-host Northwestern (330) is third, followed by Mount Marty (335) and Briar cliff (337).
Heath shot a 1-under 35 on the front nine, scoring five birdies on the front nine, on the way to a 75. Jamestown’s Isabella Crafford is one stroke back at 76. Morningside’s Sofia Castelan and Central’s Mackenzie Biggs are tied for third at 77.
Also for the Lancers, Tanna Lefeldt shot 83, Tatum Jensen shot 88, Caitlyn Stimpson shot 89 and Abby Greenhoff shot 93.
Competing individually for Mount Marty, Kalee Gilsdorf shot 98, Trinity Palmquist shot 104, Halle Mortensen shot 108 and Jaden Kortan shot 115.
The tournament concludes today (Thursday), with play shifting to The Ridge Golf Course in Sioux Center, Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.