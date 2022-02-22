The return of Ellie Karolevitz was quickly overshadowed by Brookings’ length and athleticism in Tuesday’s 61-51 Bobcats win over Yankton at the Summit Activities Center in Yankton.
The Gazelles and Bobcats traded scores early on, with Brookings hold a one-point advantage with under a minute left in the first quarter. Brookings’ Gracey Sheridan stole the ball and converted a lay-up with time expiring to give Brookings a 17-14 lead going into the second quarter.
In the second, Yankton was no match for Landree Wilson and Logan Smidt. The two combine to score 18 of the Bobcats’ 20 points in the quarter and gave Brookings a 37-23 halftime lead.
“We just can’t give up 37 points in a half,” Yankton head coach Trey Krier said. “We have to give ourselves an opportunity to score enough points to be competitive and when you’re allowing them to score on the inside, drive to the basket, from the outside, there are too many different options.”
Yankton knew adjustments had to be made to try and slow down Wilson (12 first half points) and Ainsley Shelsta (15 first half points) if they were going to come back.
“We did a good job of making some adjustments at halftime,” Krier said. “We got our butts in a stance and moved our feet a little bit.”
With the halftime adjustments, Yankton chipped into the lead, making it a 10 point game going into the fourth quarter. Roughly halfway through the third quarter, Karolevitz, who missed time with an injury, went down and was slow to get up. She walked off limping, but returned to the game a few minutes later.
“To be able to get her a couple games to get into the flow of things and get another scorer on the floor is huge for us,” Krier said. “You put her and Claire, Molly’s been scoring the basketball for us, Jordynn and Kate have scored at times, so adding that extra weapon on the offensive end (is important).”
Early in the fourth quarter, Claire Tereshinski made a shot and was fouled by Shelsta. Tereshinski looked to have suffered a leg injury, and was taken out of the game to be evaluated. She also returned to play shortly after.
In the meantime, the Gazelles had gotten within six points of Brookings, looking to make it a game again. Ultimately, for every Yankton score, there was a Brookings response from Wilson or Smidt.
Wilson tallied 22 points to lead Brookings (7-11). Shelsta added 20 points and Smidt 15.
Tereshinski led Yankton (5-13) with 13 points. Karolevitz added 10 points in her return to play.
The Gazelles turn their attention to a road trip later this week to conclude regular season action. Yankton is at Spearfish Friday and Sturgis Saturday to conclude their regular season. Entering play Tuesday, Yankton was ranked 14th in Class AA, one spot ahead of Spearfish and four ahead of Sturgis.
“We just have to play basketball at its purest,” Krier said. “We have to move the ball on the offensive end, we have to get the ball side to side… Defensively, we have to stay in position. We just have to play fundamental basketball and when we do that we have opportunities to be successful.”
In subvaristy action, the Gazelles won the junior varsity game 38-32. Camryn Koletzky tallied 17 points and eight rebounds. Macy Drotzmann added seven points and five boards.
Brookings won the ‘D’ game 46-29. Deandra Leighton and Adilyn Schlhaas scored six points apiece.
BROOKINGS (7-11)
Landree Wilson 8 4-4 22, Claire Burns 0 0-0 0, Sophia Hammrich 0 0-0 0, Logan Smidt 4 6-7 15, Ainsley Shelsta 9 2-2 20, Gracey Sheridan 1 1-2 3, Ashton Austreim 0 0-0 0, Paige Mahlke 0 1-2 1. TOTALS: 22 14-17 61.
YANKTON (5-13)
Jillian Eidsness 1 1-1 4, Jordynn Salvatori 1 4-4 6, Ellie Karolevitz 2 5-6 10, Kate Beeman 4 0-1 8, Molly Savey 2 0-0 6, Claire Tereshinski 5 0-0 13, Macy Drotzmann 2 0-0 4. TOTALS: 17 10-12 51.
BHS 17 20 7 17 —61
YHS 14 9 11 17 —51
Three-Pointers: YHS 7 (Tereshinski 3, Savey 2, Eidsness 1, Karolevitz 1), BHS 3 (Wilson 2, Smidt 1).
