There are two specific — and painful — memories that Brian Santiago tends to keep in the front of his mind in preparation for a race.
Two memories, he’ll tell you, that sparked a drastic improvement in his running career at Mount Marty University.
First, there was the time he was lapped in a 5,000-meter race.
“Any time I’m having a bad day, I remember that,” said Santiago, a junior from Hartington, Nebraska.
And then there was last February’s Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) indoor track & field meet, where Santiago and his Lancer teammates were hoping to crack the top-10 in the team standings. Santiago, though, earned a total of one point in his two races.
“I think that was a major factor,” he said. “I didn’t want to disappoint my teammates again.”
Those two memories lit the fuse for a motivational fire that has burned inside Santiago for the last year.
His dedication to improving his times across the board has resulted in an impressive indoor season as a junior. Santiago leads the GPAC in the 3,000-meter run (8:37.63), ranks fourth in the 5,000-meter run (15:31.75) and ranks 10th in the mile (4:26.08).
It’s gotten to the point where even one of Santiago’s coaches called his success this season a “resurgence.” Is there something to that?
Santiago nodded his head, following his final race of Friday’s Mount Marty Last Chance meet at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse.
“My freshman year, and even last year, I was just a kid trying to have fun,” he said. “But I got tired of getting beat every day. I wanted to get back to that guy I was in high school.”
With a wide smile followed by a laugh, he added, “I was tired of seeing everyone in front of me.”
Santiago would have had a chance to redeem himself at last year’s GPAC outdoor track & field meet, but there was no spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was during a conversation with his parents back home in Hartington that Santiago said a realization set in.
“I joked that they made a huge mistake giving me five months off to train,” he said, with another chuckle. “I really got after it once COVID hit; I ran every day.
“I felt like myself again.”
Once the fall semester began at Mount Marty, Santiago continued his aggressive training. He ran twice a day during the Christmas holiday break and ran 15-16 miles each Sunday on the treadmills in the fieldhouse. Santiago also added more speed work to his training regimen.
“He revamped his training and he’s gotten stronger,” Mount Marty head coach Randy Fischer said Friday. “He’s lost a little bit of weight and is as fit as he’s ever been.”
All of that work immediately paid off for Santiago. He improved his time in the 3,000-meter run by 18 seconds and set a new personal best — “finally,” he said — in the mile, beating a mark he set back in high school when he was a distance standout for Hartington-Newcastle High School.
“He’s become a great leader for us and he’s figured a lot of things out,” Fischer said.
In addition to his goal of redeeming himself at the GPAC indoor meet, Santiago has his eyes on the NAIA national meet which will be held in Yankton on March 3-6. He ranks 14th nationally in the 3,000-meter run and the top-16 athletes will qualify for the national meet.
“It’d be fun, but I really wish fans could come so my parents could come watch me,” Santiago said. “As long as I’m competing and doing my best, I’ll be happy.”
MMU Last Chance
Friday’s Last Chance meet was Mount Marty’s final action ahead of the GPAC indoor track & field meet, which will be held Feb. 19-20 in Sioux Center, Iowa.
On Friday, Mount Marty’s Marcus Jnofinn had the top time in the 60-meter dash (6.95), while Taven McKee was fifth in the event (7.19). Jnofinn later finished fifth in the 200-meter dash (22.47).
In the 600-meter run, Mount Marty’s Steven Thompson was second (1.26.12), while Brian Santiago finished fourth in the mile (4:28.05). In the 60-meter hurdles, Lyndon Harrison was fourth (8.78), Seth Wiebelhaus was fifth (8.82) and Jesse Van Hemert took seventh (9.01).
Mason Schleis was second in the long jump (21-2), while Reginald McGaugh was seventh (20-1.75). Payton Burtzlaff was fourth in the pole vault (11-4) and Wiebelhaus was fifth in the high jump (5-11).
Mount Marty finished third out of three teams in the distance medley relay (10:46.85).
There will be a women’s Last Chance meet today (Saturday) at the Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse.
