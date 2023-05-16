ALCESTER — The Alcester-Hudson Cubs earned a doubleheader sweep over Viborg-Hurley in high school softball action on Tuesday.
In the opener, Alcester-Hudson had five doubles, including two from Jenna Manning, in a 6-0 victory.
Emma Moller, Alexis Gray and Ella Serck each doubled for the Cubs. Elly Doering also had a hit in the victory.
Shelby Lyons had a pair of hits for Viborg-Hurley.
Emma Moller picked up the win, striking out 14 in the two-hit shutout. Alexia Lindemann took the loss.
Paxtyn Moller had a double, a single and two RBI as the Cubs edged the Cougars 3-1 in the nightcap.
Manning, Sarah Ebert, Doering, Hannah Ahart and Jaeley Christensen each had a hit in the victory.
Raegan Smith doubled and singled for Viborg-Hurley. Charley Nelson also doubled. Lindemann added a hit.
Emma Moller picked up the win, striking out nine. Lindemann took the loss.
Alcester-Hudson plays in a quadrangular on Friday in Marion. Arlington and Winner Area will join host Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy in the event.
Scotland-Menno 8, FMFA 3
SCOTLAND — Scotland-Menno built a 7-0 lead and held on for an 8-3 victory over the Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy Phoenix in high school softball action on Tuesday in Scotland.
Allison Lehr went 2-for-3 with a triple, and Trinity Bietz had two hits and three RBI for Scotland-Menno. Grace Robb homered. Bailey Vitek and Kyliah Bjorum each doubled. Julia Buechler added a hit in the victory.
Claire Loofbourrow, Kylie Gossen and Kaytlin Pankratz each had tow hits for the Phoenix. Cami Fransen tripled, Savanna Timmerman doubled and Sonia Deckert and Avary Thomas each had a hit in the effort.
Vitek picked up the win, striking out four. Thomas took the loss, striking out seven.
Scotland-Menno travels to Wagner on Friday. The Phoenix host a triangular on Friday in Marion, facing Alcester-Hudson, Arlington and Winner Area.
Beresford 16, Gayville-Volin 12
BERESFORD — Three Beresford players had four hits each as the Watchdogs outlasted Gayville-Volin 16-12 in high school softball action on Tuesday.
Keely Merrigan went 4-for-4 with three doubles and three RBI for Beresford. Brenna Dann and Ivy Keiser each had a double and three singles, with Dann driving in three and Keiser driving in two. Lily Seivert had three hits and two RBI. Halle Livingston doubled twice, driving in three. Capri Mullinix and Reese Olson each doubled and singled. Harley Koth had two hits and Kennedy Merrigan added a hit in the victory.
Andrea Miller went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and four RBI for Gayville-Volin. Maia Achen went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and four RBI. Teresa Stockman also had three hits. Ayla Dimmer doubled and singled. Kayden Bye, Nevaeh Hauger and Kendra Beeck-Waterman each had two hits. Keeley Larson added a hit.
Dann picked up the win, striking out 10. Dimmer took the loss.
Beresford, 8-9, travels to Bon Homme on Friday. Gayville-Volin finished the regular season at 10-5.
Bon Homme 10, Hanson 5
TYNDALL — Bon Homme scored five runs to break a 5-5 tie in the fifth and claim a 10-5 victory over Hanson in high school softball action on Tueday.
Taryn Crites doubled and singled, and Jurni Vavruska had two hits for Bon Homme. Nevaeh Myers and Reyna Alberts each had a hit in the victory.
Jacey Schoenrock tripled, and Reese Marek and Olivia Kayser each doubled for Hanson. Jalyn Kampshoff and Cadence Jarding each had a hit in the effort.
Kenadee Kozak picked up the win, striking out five. Kayser took the loss, striking out seven.
Bon Homme, 9-3, hosts Beresford on Friday. Hanson hosts Colman-Egan and Oldham-Ramona-Rutland in a triangular on Friday.
Wagner 22, Avon 2
AVON — Wagner scored 13 runs in the first inning on the way to a 22-2 victory over Avon in high school softball action on Tuesday.
Emma Yost went 4-for-4 with a double and six RBI for Wagner. Lydia Yost, Sydney Cournoyer, Mia Dion and Brylie Link each had two hits, with Link driving in four and Lydia Yost driving in three. Ravyn Medricky added a hit.
Rilyn Thury doubled and singled for Avon. Courtney Sees doubled. Ashley Tolsma and Kaeli Wallinga each had a hit.
Lydia Yost picked up the win, striking out six in the four-inning contest. Karlie DeVries took the loss.
Wagner, 7-5, hosts Scotland-Menno on Friday. Avon plays in the Dakota Valley Tournament on Saturday.
Dell Rapids 17, Dakota Valley 3
DELL RAPIDS — Dell Rapids scored 12 runs in the fourth inning to claim a 17-3 victory over Dakota Valley in high school softball action on Tuesday.
Claire Wynja went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI for Dell Rapids. Jaycee Tebay homered and doubled, driving in three. Lexi Ingalls went 2-for-3 with a home run. Rileigh Foster also had two hits. Katie Scherff homered and Liz Price added a hit for the Quarriers.
Mia Riibe had two hits for Dakota Valley. Emma Wiese and Rachel Voegeli each posted a hit.
Katie Kvigne picked up the win. Wiese took the loss.
Dakota Valley, 13-6, hosts Vermillion on Friday.
