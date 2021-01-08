Make it five.
Five straight wins for the Yankton boys’ basketball team.
Since a two-point loss at Brandon Valley on Dec. 18, the Bucks haven’t lost, and they added another impressive victory with a 63-45 triumph over Sioux Falls Lincoln on Friday night at the YHS gym.
What carried the Bucks (7-1)?
“Overall, our defense was pretty solid,” said head coach Chris Haynes, whose squad forced more than a handful of turnovers. “We were getting good pressure, getting some deflections and got some steals that got us out in transition.”
If there’s been a catalyst for Yankton’s five-game winning streak, it’s been the defense, he added.
“That’s created some offense for us,” Haynes said.
There’s also the fact that a number of starters have taken their game to another level, he added. Yankton had two straight games before Friday with four players in double figures.
“That’s when we’re at our best,” Haynes said.
Senior Matthew Mors led Yankton in Friday night’s win with 29 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists, and junior Jaden Kral added 15 points and nine rebounds.
On the one hand, Mors is now averaging 27 points this season (and is also up to 2,343 career points), but Kral has especially progressed this season: He came into Friday averaging 12.1 points, and then scored 13 of his 15 in the second half.
“He was opportunistic and really active on the glass,” Haynes said. “It’s so huge for us when we can get him around the rim.
“He has such a knack for the ball. He’s a lot like Rex Ryken was for us.”
Mors scored 10 points in the game’s opening 3:08 and helped the Bucks to a 30-24 halftime lead. Lincoln, though, got to within 30-29 on a three-pointer at the 6:12 mark of the third quarter.
Yankton responded with 13 consecutive points — aided by consecutive three-pointers by sophomore Rugby Ryken, Mors and senior Trevor Fitzgerald — to push the margin out to 43-29 with 1:55 remaining in the third quarter.
The Bucks then led by double figures the entire fourth quarter.
Kral scored eight points in the final 2:39 and also pulled down nine rebounds in the victory. Fitzgerald finished with eight points, while Ryken had six points and four assists, and senior Aidan Feser tallied five points and four assists.
Khalil Cisse scored 13 points to lead Lincoln (2-5), while Surafel Berhanie had 12 points, four rebounds and five assists.
Yankton will visit Sioux Falls Washington next Monday.
In sub-varsity action between Yankton and Lincoln on Friday, the Patriots won the JV game 42-30. Mac Ryken led Yankton with 12 points and Drew Ryken added nine points.
Lincoln won the sophomore game 60-49, and Yankton got 13 points from both Isaiah Schelhaas and Lucas Kampshoff.
In freshman action, Lincoln won the ‘A’ game 86-59. The Bucks got 15 points from Austin Gobel and 13 points from Lucas Kampshoff. The Patriots won the ‘B’ game 57-37, and Yankton got 13 points from Hunter Teichroew, and six points apiece from Lance Dannenbring and Tyson Prouty.
S.F. LINCOLN (2-5)
Ryne Hammerstrom 1-4 1-4 3; Ty Schafer 0-1 0-0 0; Carter Brost 4-5 0-0 9; Surafel Berhanie 4-17 2-2 12; Jabril Muktar 0-1 0-0 0; Luke Smith 1-1 0-0 2; Kyler Dahl 0-2 0-0 0; Cameron Jackson 0-0 0-0 0; Khalil Cisse 5-8 0-0 13; Caleb Hiatt 2-2 0-0 4; Alex Tong 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS 18-43 3-6 45.
YANKTON (7-1)
Dylan Prouty 0-0 0-0 0; Kaden Luellman 0-0 0-0 0; Mac Ryken 0-1 0-0 0; Rugby Ryken 2-3 0-1 6; Aidan Feser 1-3 2-4 5; Joe Gokie 0-0 0-0 0; Trevor Fitzgerald 2-12 3-4 8; Drew Ryken 0-0 0-0 0; Michael Mors 0-1 0-0 0; Cody Oswald 0-0 0-0 0; Max Raab 0-0 0-0; Jaden Kral 7-12 0-0 15; Matthew Mors 10-20 6-8 29; Colton Potts 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 22-52 11-17 63.
SF LINCOLN 13 11 9 12 — 45
YANKTON 16 14 16 17 — 63
Three-Pointers — YHS 8-16 (Ma. Mors 3-6, R. Ryken 2-2, Feser 1-1, Kral 1-3, Fitzgerald 1-3, M. Ryken 0-1), SFL 6-21 (Cisse 3-5, Berhanie 2-9, Brost 1-2, Hammerstrom 0-1, Schafer 0-1, Muktar 0-1, Dahl 0-2). Total Rebounds — YHS 24 (Kral 9), SFL 18 (Berhanie 4). Assists — YHS 13 (Ma. Mors 5), SFL 6 (Berhanie 5). Personal Fouls — SFL 18, YHS 11. Fouled Out — Kral.
