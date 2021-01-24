CHAMBERLAIN — Yankton finished sixth in the nine-team River City Rumble wrestling tournament, held Saturday in Chamberlain.
Mitchell won the team title with 252 points, beating out host Chamberlain (168) and Huron (130). For the champion Kernels, Spencer Eldeen (106), Kaileb Hubbard (113), Jagger Tyler (126), Brock Sparks (132), Tucker Vilhauer (152), Tate Elwein (170), Wyatt Winter (220) and Beau Foot (285) won titles. Tyler, the former Wagner standout, improved to 18-0 on the season with his two victories in the event.
Yankton scored 66 points on the day, led by champion Tucker Bahm (120). Also for the Bucks, Dylan Sloan (113), Paul McGlone (126) and Will Pavlish (132) each placed third.
Yankton will travel to Harrisburg to face Aberdeen Central and Brandon Valley on Thursday.
Lincoln Girls’ Tourn.
SIOUX FALLS — Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon’s Britney Rueb and Peyton Hellman each went 3-0 during the Lincoln Girls’ Wrestling Tournament, held Saturday.
Rueb scored pins over Viborg-Hurley’s Madelyn Feiock, as well as Canton’s Clare Kappenman and Jewel Gannon. Hellman edged Yankton’s Nevaeh Leonard, and pinned Washington’s Olivia Kolbrek and Iroquois-Doland’s Reganne Miles.
Leonard went 1-2, earning an overtime victory over Kyla Logan of Iroquois-Doland.
Viborg-Hurley’s Morgan Lee won two matches, pinning Canton’s Jayrn Warejcka and edging Canton’s Sara Schroder. Viborg-Hurley’s Emma Murray and Madelyn Feiock each earned one victory.
Neligh-Oakdale Inv.
NELIGH, Neb. — Host Neligh-Oakdale edged out Crofton-Bloomfield for top honors in the Neligh-Oakdale Invitational wrestling tournament, held Saturday.
Neligh-Oakdale scored 177 points to beat out Crofton-Bloomfield (163) and Elkhorn Valley (159). For N-O, Brock Kester (132) and Aiden Kuester (160) won titles.
Crofton-Bloomfield was led by champions Robbie Fisher (106), William Poppe (138) and Tyson Sauser (145). Hudson Barger (113) finished second. Garret Busckhamp (170) and Jared Janssen (220) each finished third.
Creighton scored 39 points on the day. Sam Vortherms (170) finished first and R.J. Wilmes (152) finished third for the Bulldogs. Competing in unscored girls’ divisions, Casidy Wortman (152) finished first and Irene Burrell (138) finished third.
Niobrara-Verdigre finished with 11 points on the day.
Dakota XII Conf.
HARTFORD — Canton ran away with team honors in the Dakota XII Conference wrestling tournament, held Saturday at West Central High School.
Canton scored 265.5 points, finishing well ahead of Tea Area (156) and Dell Rapids (149). For Canton, Ayson Rice (120), Andy Meyer, Braden Sehr (138), Ashton Keller (145), Jaden Dominisse (160), Josh Merkle (195), Marshall Baldwin (220) and Zach Richardson (285) each won titles. Rice (20-0) and Sehr (11-0) remained unbeaten on the season.
Vermillion was fourth with 119 points, led by champion Hayden Schroeder (106) and runner-up Zach Brady (285). Michael Roob (113) and Connor Peterson (120) each placed third. Nick Roob (132), Caleb Emerson (152) and Jack Kratz (170) each placed fourth.
Elk Point-Jefferson placed seventh with 85.5 points, led by champion Skyler Swatek (152). Ben Swatek (160) and Gavin Jacobs (170) each placed third. Keaton Gale (120) and Lucas Hueser (145) each finished fourth.
Dakota Valley scored 18 points on the day, led by a runner-up finish from Jackson Boonstra (126). Ariana Gomez won the girls’ ‘A’ title in the event.
Winner Inv.
WINNER — Philip edged host Winner by three points for top honors in the Winner Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday.
Philip scored 165 points, led by champions Kipp Cordes (106), Jadyn Coller (126), Thane Simons (132), Burk Blasius (160), Jesse Hostutler (182) and Cody Donnelly (195). Donnelly improved to 18-0 on the season.
Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon finished third with 116 points, led by champion Isaac Crownover (152). Jordan Gall (195) and D.J. Rueb (220) each finished second. Tyler Tjeerdsma (113) and Brady Bierema (126) each placed third. Brock Kotalik (106), Jaymison Bjorum (138) and Turner Nicholson (182) each finished fourth.
Wagner placed fifth with 82.5 points, led by champion Bradyn Lhotak (138). Karsten Lhotak (106) and Jhett Breen (120) each finished second. Noland Dvorak (182) and Brennan Leins (285) finished third. Riley Roberts (145) placed fourth.
Parker scored 51 points on the day, led by a runner-up finish from Geoff Dunkelberger (285). Charlie Patten (195) finished third. Andrew Even (126) and Levi Wieman (220) each placed fourth.
Oakland-Craig Inv.
OAKLAND, Neb. — O’Neill ran away with team honors in the 17-team Oakland-Craig Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday.
O’Neill scored 222 points, led by champions Ty Rainforth (132) and Brady Thompson (145). Winside (145.5), Norfolk Catholic (143) and Cross County-Osceola (115) claimed the next three spots.
Ponca scored 67 points to place 12th. Dalton Anderson (132) and Hunter Bennett (170) each finished third. Matt Logue (195) placed fourth for the squad.
Quad County Northeast finished with 65 points. Kolby Casey (195) finished second and Tie Hollandsworth (152) placed third for the squad.
Hartington Cedar Catholic scored 44.5 points on the day. Cole Steffensen (126) and Kerby Hochstein (132) each placed fourth for the Trojans.
Tri County Northeast finished with 13 points.
Little ‘B’ Tourn.
PARKSTON — Central Lyon-George-Little Rock crossed over from Iowa to claim top honors in the Little ‘B’ wrestling tournament, hosted by Parkston on Saturday.
CLGLR scored 152 points, beating out Howard (149), McCook Central-Montrose (141.5) and Wessington Springs-Woonsocket-Wolsey-Wessington (131). For the Iowa squad, Kalen Meyer (170), Josh Riibe (195), Dylan Winkel (220) and Lyle Moore (285) won titles.
Parkston scored 50.5 on the day. For the Trojans, Porter Neugebauer (126) placed second. Gavin Braun (106) and Noah Mahoney (160) each finished third.
Lincoln Dual Tourn.
SIOUX FALLS — Beresford-Alcester-Hudson went 2-1 in the Sioux Falls Lincoln Dual Tournament, held Saturday.
B-AH downed Washington 53-30 behind pins from Alex Jensen (220), Isaac Boden (113), Jovey Christensen (132), Robert Watkins (138), Peyton Fridrich (145) and Landon Schurch (195). Logan Serck (152) won by technical fall in the victory.
Michael Vroman (285), Riley Williams (106), Kamren McCubbin (160) and Sam Randall (170) won by pin for Washington.
B-AH edged Lincoln 46-33, led by pins from Chris Wirth (285), Christensen (126), Fridrich (145), Serck (152) and Aaron Larson (182). Turner Gordon (106), Eliot Ellenbecker (113), Bentley Williams (120), Colton Bechard (160) and Emerant Beyene (170) won by pin for the Patriots.
Brookings beat B-AH 51-30 behind pins from Tate Helmbolt (106), Nolan Miles (113), Spencer Christie (120), Gabe Stern (132), Joey Fitzpatrick (138), Will Bauer (170), Luke Rasmussen (195) and James Olson (220). Wirth (285) won by pin for B-AH.
Kingsbury Co. Inv.
ARLINGTON — Redfield Area rolled to top honors at the Kingsbury County Invitational wrestling tournament, Saturday in Arlington.
Redfield scored 248.5 points, finishing well ahead of host Kingsbury County (127.5). For the victorious Pheasants, Jacob Fehlman (120), Keaton Rohlfs (126), Bradyn Robbins (138), Mason Fey (145), Dylan Whitley (160), Corbin Schwartz (182), Sean Domke (195) and Grady Fey (220) won titles.
Viborg-Hurley scored 32 points on the day, led by heavyweight champion Collin Graves. Gage Skjonsberg (120) placed fourth for the Cougars.
