TABOR — Winner-Colome scored five runs in the eighth to rally to an 8-6 victory over Tabor in amateur baseball action on Monday.
Trevor Salmonson went 3-for-3 with a double for Winner-Colome. Reed Harter went 2-for-4 with a home run. Connor Hopkins doubled and singled. Chandler Bakley, Austin Calhoon and Austin Richey each doubled. Drew DeMers added a hit for the Pheasants.
