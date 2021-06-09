KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mount Marty University baseball has its first All-American mention since 2011, with Billy Hancock being named to the second team Tuesday.
Hancock is the first All-American nod since Jason Schmidt was honorable mention All-American in 2011. Trey Krier is the last Lancer to be named to second team or better, landing on the second team in 2010. Krier and Hancock are the only Lancer baseball players to make a first or second team appearance in school history.
“It’s something I never thought would happen,” Hancock said. “You don’t think about things like that, you’re just playing your season, it’s kind of surreal with everything else going on here.”
Hancock, a sophomore from Wahoo, Nebraska, hit for a .429 average with 16 home runs and 53 RBI. The GPAC Player of the Year led the conference in batting average and slugging percentage. He was also second in the conference with his 16 home runs as a sophomore.
“He is a really hard work,” Assistant coach Jason Nelson said. “He’s worked on and taken to heart to try to develop himself as a complete hitter. What he’s done the last couple of years is really trying to use the whole field, and not be one dimensional at the plate.”
Hancock said being able to accomplish everything he has during the 2021 COVID-19 season has taught him to play like it might be your last game, and he plans to keep practicing and playing that way going forward.
For the last month, Hancock has been playing in Holly Springs, North Carolina. Hancock plays for the Holly Springs Salamanders of the Coastal Plain League. He played for the Macon Bacon (Georgia) last summer. Coming into play Wednesday, Hancock has recorded two hits, a home run and five walks through four games.
“It’s definitely a different level of competition, but wherever you go you see good players, you meet new people and it’s a really good experience,” Hancock said. “It’s also a lot of fun to be able to play against guys who are at that higher level and you know that you’re right there with them.”
Nelson said Hancock used what he learned in Georgia last summer to benefit him during the 2021 season.
“Last year I think it was good for him to get a little taste of what was going on down there and get a little different atmosphere,” Nelson said. “What he took down there in the competition that he had, I think he did a good job, and he brought it back to our team and became a leader of our team.”
Hancock and the Lancers finished the 2021 season with a 29-19 record and a 16-11 record in the GPAC. Nelson said the sky is the limit for Hancock in his two remaining years at Mount Marty.
“He could become one of the best players ever to put on a jersey at Mount Marty,” Nelson said. “For him it’s probably not a personal thing, but it’s going to be hard. Baseball is all about being consistent and if he can be consistent and repeat the success he had this year, and put in the work, he’ll be able to compete at a higher level.”
