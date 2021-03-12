HURON — Herreid-Selby Area outscored Viborg-Hurley 28-10 over an 11-minute span, then held on for a 60-46 victory over the Cougars in the consolation semifinals of the South Dakota State Class B Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Friday at Huron Arena.
Rachel Fiedler scored 25 points, including 10 points from the free throw line, to lead Herreid-Selby Area. Kendall Sawinsky scored 10 points, going a perfect 6-for-6 from the line, and had four steals in the victory.
Denae Mach scored 20 points to lead Viborg-Hurley. Nevaeh Ronke finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, going over the 1,000-point mark in her career. Sydney Voss added seven rebounds, as the Cougars outrebounded the Wolverines 41-33.
“Nevaeh has worked hard this season to give herself that opportunity,” Viborg-Hurley head coach Molly Mason said of Ronke’s career milestone. “She is very deserving.”
The Viborg-Hurley defense held H-SA to a pair of Fiedler three-pointers in the opening quarter, but five made free throws helped the Wolverines to an 11-9 lead at the break.
Three more Wolverine free throws would keep H-SA ahead until the basket opened up for the squad. Three-pointers by Caitlyn Anderson and Fiedler started a 19-6 swing to end the half with a 33-17 H-SA advantage.
A second straight game of facing a physical, full-court pressing squad, showed on the court for the Cougars, Coach Mason said.
“Not only the physical part, but mentally, with so much going on,” she said. “We were able to regroup at halftime.”
Six straight points early in the third quarter helped H-SA stretch the lead to 20, 39-19. The Cougars, then, went to work.
Denae Mach got things going with a pair of three-pointers. Baskets by Ronke and Estelle Lee helped Viborg-Hurley close the gap to 15 points after three quarters, 47-32.
“That really helped us out,” Coach Mason said of Denae Mach. “I liked her confidence level. She was both attacking the basket and pulling up to shoot.”
The Cougars’ closed the gap to eight points, starting the fourth quarter with seven straight points. But the Wolverines answered each time Viborg-Hurley made it an eight-point game. H-SA went 9-for-11 from the line down the stretch to put the game out of reach.
Herreid-Selby Area, now 21-4, will face eighth-seeded Waverly-South Shore (17-5) in the fifth place game, today (Saturday) at 2 p.m. Viborg-Hurley (18-6) will take on Hanson (19-5) for seventh at noon.
The Cougars and Hanson met on Jan. 7 in Alexandria, with Hanson earning a 62-60 decision. It was Viborg-Hurley’s first setback of the season.
“That was one game we thought we could have played better, not to take anything away from Hanson,” Coach Mason said. “We will be ready to go tomorrow.”
HERREID-SELBY AREA (21-4)
Rylee Rossow 3-9 1-4 7, Annaliese Goehring 0-0 0-0 0, Lauren Grage 1-6 5-7 7, Kendell Sawinsky 2-4 6-6 10, Rachel Fiedler 6-16 10-12 25, Jennica Berens 4-8 0-1 8, Caitlyn Kooker 0-0 0-0 0, Brenna Helm 0-0 0-0 0, Jada Rossow 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 17-44 22-30 60.
VIBORG-HURLEY (18-6)
Sydney Voss 0-8 2-6 2, Nevaeh Ronke 5-9 2-4 12, Delana Mach 2-6 2-2 7, Coral Mason 1-5 0-1 2, Denae Mach 6-12 4-5 20, Shelby Lyons 0-7 0-0 0, Estelle Lee 1-3 0-0 2, Rachel Christensen 0-1 1-2 1, Brooklyn Andersen 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 15-51 11-20 46.
HERREID-SELBY AREA 11 21 14 14 — 60
VIBORG-HURLEY 9 8 15 14 — 46
Three-Pointers: VH 5-23 (Den. Mach 4-6, Del. Mach 1-5, Voss 0-1, Ronke 0-1, Mason 0-1, Lyons 0-7, Lee 0-2), HSA 4-16 (Fiedler 3-10, Anderson 1-1, Grage 0-4, Berens 0-1). Rebounds: VH 41 (Ronke 8), HSA 33 (R. Rossow 8). Personal Fouls: VH 23, HSA 18. Fouled Out: Lee. Assists: VH 10 (Mason 3), HSA 9 (Sawinsky 4). Turnovers: VH 23, HSA 11. Blocked Shots: HSA 3 (R. Rossow 2), VH 2 (Ronke 2). Steals: HSA 17 (Sawinsky 4), VH 7 (Del. Mach 2, Mason 2).
