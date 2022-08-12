HUMBOLDT — Several area players were named to the South Dakota VFW Teener Baseball 16-Under Showcase and All-Star Game, today (Saturday) in Humboldt. The showcase will begin at 2 p.m., with the Class A vs. Class B All-Star game to follow.
Area players selected include Centerville’s Aiden and Logan Bobzin, Wagner’s Carter Cournoyer and Matt Link, Bon Homme’s Easton Mudder, Dakota Valley’s Beau Pollema, Freeman’s Evan Scharberg, Parker’s Ray Travnicek, Parkston’s Luke Bormann, Platte-Geddes’ Caden Oberbroekling, Scotland’s Kory Keppen and Vermillion’s Carter Peterson.
